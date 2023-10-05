MLS Week 36: Chicago wins at home, playoff places in the West

The MLS week 36 roundup starts with Montreal and Houston drawing 1-1 at Stade Saputo. Artur put the Dynamo up in the 10th and Montreal’s Lassi Lappalainen equalized six minutes into stoppage time. “We gave it our all from start to finish,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “It’s a point that keeps us in the race. We need everyone on Saturday. Anything’s still possible. It’s up to us to keep believing.”

Charlotte shutout Toronto 3-0 at home, taking the lead on an 8th minute Karol Swiderski penalty. Swiderski converted a second penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Brecht Dejaegere added a goal in the 56th minute. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina kept the clean sheet with three saves.

The Red Bulls beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on the road, going up from a 12th minute Frankie Amaya goal. Elias Manoel made it 2-0 New York in the 17th. Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta converted a penalty in the 68th and Alvas Powell saw red in the 88th minute.

“(W)e put ourselves into a little bit of a hole in terms of the game and then going down a couple of goals,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “We had our chances early on to get the lead and then they converted. They were better in the boxes. Certainly in the first 45, showed some good responses, made a couple little adjustments to try to be a little bit better in how we can break down the pressure. We just didn’t have enough.”

Columbus won 2-1 at New England with Diego Rossi scoring for the Crew in the 20th. Tomas Chancalay equalized for the Revs in the 48th, but Malte Amundsen returned the Crew’s lead in the 86th minute.

Philadelphia beat Atlanta 3-2 at home. Daniel Gazdag put the Union up in the 39th, Mikkel Uhre doubled the lead in the 41st, and Julian Carranza scored three minutes into first-half stoppage time. United’s Thiago Almada converted a 56th minute penalty and Edwin Mosquera pulled a goal back in the 77th.

Austin shutout DC United 3-0 at home, taking the lead from an 11th minute Will Bruin goal. Sebastian Driussi made it 2-0 Austin in the 21st and Matt Hedges finished off the scoring in the 64th minute.

Chicago beat Inter Miami 4-1 at Soldier Field. Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring for the Fire in the 49th and Inter Miami’s Josef Martinez equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd. Maren Haile-Selassie returned the Chicago lead in the 62nd and scored again in the 65th. Shaqiri added a fourth Chicago goal in the 73rd minute.

“We talked about moments like this and opportunities that you have to grab,” Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. “This game was sold out months ago. So I think we were looking forward to the match, obviously. I think stepping on the field and having a performance like this, I know the fans, a lot of them maybe came for the first time because they wanted to see also Lionel Messi and who doesn’t want to see him? He’s such a great player. Unfortunately, things happen, he wasn’t here, but I think that they saw a great performance from our team.”

Orlando won 1-0 at Nashville on a 44th minute Duncan McGuire goal. Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz saw red 11 minutes into stoppage time. Pedro Gallese kept the clean sheet for Orlando with Nashville finishing without a shot on goal.

LAFC beat Minnesota 5-1 at home after falling behind to a 4th minute Hassani Dotson goal. Denis Bouanga equalized for LAFC in the 6th, scoring again in the 36th and a minute into first-half stoppage time. An own-goal made it 4-1 LA in the 46th and Filip Krastev finished off the scoring in the 67th minute.

Seattle beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 at home, going up from a 9th minute Jordan Morris goal. The Galaxy’s Douglas Costa equalized in the 54th, but Christian Roldan scored Seattle’s winner six minutes into stoppage time.

Vancouver shutout St Louis 3-0 at BC Place. Brian White opened the scoring in the 58th, Sebastian Berhalter doubled the lead in the 82nd, and Richie Laryea scored Vancouver’s third goal six minutes into stoppage time. Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

FC Dallas vs Colorado was postponed due to weather.

There are still two open playoff spots in the East, while Western Conference clubs Seattle, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, Vancouver, and Houston officially qualified for the playoffs.

Photo by the Chicago Fire