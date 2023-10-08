MLS Week 37: Coaching announcements and playoff positions

The MLS week 37 roundup starts with coaching announcements. On Friday, Minnesota United announced Adrian Heath was no longer the club’s coach. “This was a difficult decision, but we believe that the time is right to move in a new direction,” United CEO Shari Ballard said in the press statement announcing the decision. “Whenever a club decides to make a coaching change, there is a tendency to focus only on the end of that coach’s tenure; however, the conclusion of Adrian’s time with MNUFC should not diminish his significant contributions to our club.”

On Saturday, Minnesota beat the LA Galaxy 5-2 at home. Hessani Dotson put United up in the 33rd with Tyler Boyd equalizing for the Galaxy in the 41st. Teemu Pukki returned the United lead in the 45th, adding goals in the 60th, 67th, and 76th minutes. Dejan Joveljic pulled a goal back for the Galaxy in the 82nd. The Galaxy is now out of playoff contention.

DC United shutout NYCFC 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a 45th minute Mateusz Klich goal. Chris Durkin doubled the lead in the 62nd and goalkeeper Alex Bono kept the clean sheet with five saves. DC playing its 34th game of the season and finish out of the playoffs.

With their 2023 season over, DC United “mutually agreed to part ways” with coach Wayne Rooney. “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time,” DC CEO Jason Levien said in a press statement. “This decision creates the avenue for our next general manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a head coach who will best align with this.”

Montreal beat Portland 4-1 at home, going up from a Sunusi Ibrahim goal in the 28th and with Kwadwo Opoku doubling the lead in the 35th. Mathieu Choiniere scored for Montreal in the 64th and Mason Toye made it 4-0 in the 76th. Portland’s Franck Boli scored in the 86th minute.

“It’s huge to score four goals,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “It’s not too late. We’ve got a fight on our hands in Columbus. I’m happy for the group, for the team and for everyone behind the team. Tonight our hard work paid off.”

FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at Inter Miami, taking the lead from a 78th minute Alvaro Barreal goal. Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano made two saves for the shutout, with Inter Miami now out of playoff contention.

The Red Bulls shutout Toronto 3-0 at home. Tom Barlow opened the scoring in the 45th and Luquinhas added goals in the 48th and 65th minutes. New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made one save to keep the clean sheet.

Orlando beat New England 3-2 at home. Duncan McGuire put City up in the 31st and Facundo Torres made it 2-0 in the 37th. Carles Gil scored for the Revs in the 42nd but Ivan Angulo made it 3-1 Orlando in the 45th. Gil scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

“I think obviously there’s been progress game by game,” New England interim coach Clint Peay said. “Again, I think the start of the game was very positive for us. I think it’s been getting better in terms of how we move the ball and how we dictate games. Defensively, I think the group, in general, we need to all do a better job. I don’t necessarily think the defensive changes were the issue. I think it’s more guys making plays and executing better in critical

moments.”

Atlanta and Columbus finished 1-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cucho Hernandez scored for the Crew in the 66th and Miles Robinson equalized for Atlanta seven minutes into stoppage time.

“Today, Columbus I think was better than us in many ways, and I felt that tactically we could have done a bit better on and off the ball,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “What I take from today’s performance and kind of summarize the season, is the fight. The team was always present. Always, many many games where we were fighting until the end. Sometimes we were not playing probably at our best, but we’re fighting till the end and that’s a signature for a championship team. Those are champion behaviors of never quitting, always fighting till the end even though at times we know the product can be better than us.”

Philadelphia and Nashville drew 0-0 at Subaru Park. The Union put five shots on goal to Nashville’s one.

LAFC won 4-2 at Austin, taking the lead from a 13th minute Timothy Tillman goal. LA’s Denis Bouanga added a penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time and scored again in the 54th. Cristian Olivera made it 4-0 LAFC in the 68th. Austin’s Leo Vaisanen scored in the 75th and LAFC gave up an own-goal four minutes into stoppage time. Austin is out of playoff contention.

Charlotte won 2-0 at Chicago. Ashley Westwood scored for Charlotte in the 23rd and Karol Swiderski converted a 58th minute penalty. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made three saves.

FC Dallas came back to draw 1-1 at Toyota Stadium with San Jose. Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Earthquakes in the 3rd and Jader Obrian equalized for Dallas in the 57th minute.

“We had a bad start over the first 10 minutes, we were not in the right spot mentally,” Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “We came in with too much stress and pressure. It was the first time that I noticed it this year. These players are human, and these things can happen. The goal was a mistake that we shouldn’t have conceded. The resilience that this team has, and how this team responds to adversity is a positive. You can say that things have not always gone our way this season, and we overcome that adversity. We controlled the game after the bad start.”

Houston beat Colorado 5-1 at home, going ahead from a Nelson Quinones goal in the 3rd and Amine Bassi scoring in the 8th. Quinones made it 3-0 in the 28th and Corey Baird extended the lead in the 41st. Cole Bassett scored for the Rapids in the 53rd but Artur finished off the Dynamo goals in the 84th minute.

Sporting Kansas City won 3-2 at Real Salt Lake. RSL’s Justen Glad saw red in the 3rd. Erik Thommy put Sporting up in the 4th, Johnny Russell doubled the lead in the 29th, and Alan Pulido scored in the 77th. Brayan Vera pulled a goal back for Real Salt Lake in the 81st and Jefferson Savarino scored in the 89th minute.

Week 37 ended in Seattle with the Sounders and Vancouver drawing 0-0.

Photo by Debby Wong – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com