Game three set for Houston vs Real Salt Lake

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in the MLS playoffs, where Real Salt Lake drew 1-1 with Houston in regulation, winning 5-4 on penalties at home to force a game three in their round one series. Houston’s Amine Bassi scored in the 28th and Jefferson Savarino equalized for RSL in the 70th. Houston failed to convert in the first round of penalties with Real Salt Lake going five-for-five from the spot.

“It was a scrappy game that had more of a playoff feel to it, with the intensity and the physicality compared to the last game against Salt Lake,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “Overall, we defended pretty well against a dangerous team that throws a bunch of numbers in there and they have a talented group. Proud we got to penalty kicks and unfortunately they went the wrong way.”

Also in the soccer news, Portland announced Phil Neville as their new coach. “I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me,” Neville said in the press statement announcing the move. “The fans are the most important part of this football club with their intensity and support, and I think this journey is going to be something special. I have great memories visiting Portland, which reminds me of Manchester, my hometown, and I can’t wait for my family to get to know this beautiful city.”

USL announced a broadcast deal with CBS Sports that will put the USL Championship final on network television next season. The deal runs from 2024-27. “We are entering a new, exciting phase, both on and off the field, and we look forward to working with CBS Sports over the next four years to take our leagues and our game to new heights,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a press statement.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Real Sociedad vs Benfica at 12:45pm. Univision has Arsenal vs Sevilla at 3pm. Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan is on CBS Sports at 3pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Real Espana vs Real Sociedad at 5pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Tecnico Universitario vs LDU Quito at 7pm. MLS playoffs on FS1: New England vs Philadelphia at 7pm ET.

Photo by the Houston Dynamo