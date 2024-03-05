Win for Coventry, loss for Stoke City

The roundup of USMNT players in the Championship and Concacaf Champions Cup starts with Haji Wright subbing out in the 59th minute of Coventry City’s 5-0 home win over Rotherham United. Ellias Simms opened the scoring for Coventry in the 5th with Joel Latibeaudiere doubling the lead in the 23rd. Simms added goals in the 27th and 37th with Fabio Tavares finishing off the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 1-0 at Leeds United to a 33rd minute goal. Stoke’s Ben Pearson saw red in the 86th minute.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 first-legs, Philadelphia and Pachuca drew 0-0 at Subaru Park. Both teams finished with two shots on goal. Orlando City vs Tigres also ended 0-0 with Orlando putting three shots on goal to one for Tigres.

On Wednesday, Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 1-0 home win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Famara Diedhiou scored Cardiff’s goal in the 30th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 70th minute of Norwich City’s 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough. Ashley Baines put Norwich up in the 17th and they played a man down from the 30th when Borja Sainz saw red. Boro equalized in the 37th, went ahead in the 43rd, and added a goal in the 62nd minute.

Reggie Cannon was on the bench for Queens Park Rangers and Daryl Dike is out for the season for West Brom in their 2-2 draw at Loftus Road. Sam Field put QPR up in the 17th. West Brom’s Michael Johnston equalized in the 25th and Grady Diangana scored in the 27th. Field equalized for QPR in the 81st minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: Sporting vs Atalanta at 12:45pm. Champions League on CBS: Manchester City vs Copenhagen at 3pm. Univision has Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig at 3pm. Copa Uruguay on GolTV: Cerro vs River Plate at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Everton vs Union LA Calera at 5pm and Alianza Petrolera vs America de Cali at 9pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: New England vs Alajuelense at 6pm, Houston vs Columbus at 8pm, and Chivas vs Club America at 10pm. W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes: Brazil vs Mexico at 7pm and Canada vs USA at 10:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Sportivo Trinidense vs Colo-Colo at 7:30pm ET.

Photo by Godfrey Pitt – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com