Cup for Celtic, Venezia advances, Club America wins Clausura

The USMNT abroad roundup starts with Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beating Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park to win the 2023-24 Scottish Cup. Adam Idah scored the game’s only goal in the 90th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Palermo 2-1 at home and 3-1 on aggregate to advance to the final of the Serie B promotion playoff. Busio subbed out in the 80th minute. Tessmann opened the scoring in the 4th and Antonio Candela doubled the lead on the night in the 43rd. Venezia gave up an own-goal in the 86th. Tessmann saw yellow in the 42nd minute.

In Serie A, Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Monza 2-0 at home. Federico Chiesa scored for Juventus in the 26th and Alex Sandro added a goal in the 28th. Monza saw red in the 90th minute. Juventus finished in 3rd-place. Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan drew 3-3 at home with Salernitana. Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 22nd and Olivier Giroud scored in the 27th. Salernitana pulled a goal back in the 64th but Davide Calabria made it 3-1 AC Milan in the 77th. Salernitana scored in the 87th and equalized in the 89th minute. AC Milan finished 2nd.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 0-0 at Real Madrid in La Liga. Real Betis finished with three shots on goal to Real Madrid’s five. Real Betis finished in 7th-place. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez subbed out in the 88th minute of Mirandes’s 2-2 draw at Albacete. Trailing from the 45th, Javier Marton equalized for Mirands in the 48th and Gomez scored in the 52nd. Albacete equalized in the 68th.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 2-0 at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium’s Pro League. Union Saint-Gilloise scored in the 37th and converted an 80th minute penalty. Genk’s Zakaria El Quadhi saw red in the 78th minute. KRC Genk finished 5th in the Championship round.

Taylor Booth subbed out in the 65th for Utrecht’s 2-1 home loss in extra time to Go Ahead Eagles in the final of the Eredivisie European competition playoffs. Nick Viergever scored for Utrecht in the 31st and they played a man down with a red card to Oscar Luigi Fraulo in the 86th. An own-goal leveled the score a minute into stoppage time. With the game in extra time, Go Ahead scored in the 117th minute to take the Eredivisie’s Conference League playoff spot. Booth saw yellow in the 20th minute.

Aron Johansson subbed out in the 59th minute of Valur’s 2-2 home draw with Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar in the Besta deild. Falling behind in the 28th, Valur’s Orri Sigurdur Omarsson equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Valur went ahead from a Jonatan Ingi Jonsson goal in the 63rd with Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar equalizing in the 75th minute.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America won the 2024 Liga MX Clausura title, beating Cruz Azul 1-0 at home and 2-1 on aggregate. Henry Martin converted a 78th minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 1 – Venezia 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Monza 0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 3 – Salernitana), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Valencia 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 0 – Gijon 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Cercle Brugge 0, Club Brugge finished 1st in the Championship round), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 2 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1, Westerlo finished 6th in the Conference League playoff group), Sam Rogers (HamKam 0 – Viking 3), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 0 – Hapoel Haifa 2, Maccabi Haifa finished 2nd in the Championship group), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 1 – Instituto ACC 0)

Credit: Vagelis Georgariou – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com