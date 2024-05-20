Juventus draws at Bologna, Venezia leads in Serie B playoffs

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in Serie A, where Timothy Weah subbed on at halftime for Juventus’s 3-3 draw at Bologna. Weston McKennie was on the bench for Juventus. Down 3-0 from goals in the 2nd, 11th, and 53rd, Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for Juventus in the 76th. Arkadiusz Milik scored for Juve in the 83rd and Kenan Yildiz equalized in the 84th minute.

In the Serie B promotion playoff semifinals, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia took a 1-0 lead at Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo. Lund subbed out in the 69th. Nicholas Pierini scored Venezia’s goal in the 62nd and Busio saw yellow in the 76th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 at home in the championship round of the Belgian Pro League. Andi Zeqiri scored for Genk in the 28th minute. Sam Rogers was on the bench for HamKam’s 1-0 home win over Bodo/Glimt in the Eliteserien. Gard Simenstad scored HamKam’s goal in the 20th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Rodez vs Paris at 2:30pm. El Salvador’s Primera Division on beIN en Espanol: Alianza vs FAS at 10pm ET.