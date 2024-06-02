MLS Week 17: Five for NYCFC, Columbus loses Concacaf Champions Cup

Week 17 of the 2024 Major League Soccer season started on Friday with NYCFC beating San Jose 5-1 at Yankee Stadium. Hannes Wolf put NYCFC up in the 50th with San Jose equalizing in the 53rd. NYCFC retook the lead from a Santiago Rodriguez goal in the 80th and Alonso Martinez scored in the 85th, two minutes into stoppage time, and five minutes into stoppage time.

In the Concacaf Champions Cup final on Saturday, Columbus lost 3-0 at Pachuca to goals in the 12th, 32nd, and 67th minutes.

Saturday’s MLS schedule saw DC and Toronto draw 2-2 at Audi Field. Derrick Etienne Jr put Toronto up in the 2nd and Derico Bernardeschi doubled the lead in the 33rd. DC’s Theodore Ku-Dipietro pulled a goal back in the 79th. Bernardeschi saw red in the 87th and Toronto lost Nickseon Gomis to a red card three minutes into stoppage time. Mateusz Lich converted a United penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Inter Miami drew 3-3 at home with St Louis after falling behind to a 15th minute Christopher Durking goal. Lionel Messi equalized for Inter Miami in the 25th. St Louis’s Indiana Vassilev scored in the 41st with Luis Squarez equalizing for Miami two minutes into stoppage time. An own-goal returned the St Louis lead in the 68th and Jordi Alba equalized for Inter Miami in the 85th minute.

The Red Bulls shutout Orlando City 1-0 at home on a 38th minute John Tolkin goal.

Philadelphia and Montreal drew 2-2 at Subaru Park. Montreal took the lead from a Sunusi Ibrahim goal in the 1st and played a man down from the 45th when Airel Lassiter saw red. Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag equalized from the penalty spot in the 56th and Mikkel Uhre scored in the 58th. The Union went a man down with a red card to Jack Elliott in the 63rd. Samuel Piette equalized for Montreal in the 66th minute.

“In a difficult situation, we still managed to get a little extra,” Montreal coach Laurent Courtois said. “The guys found the resources to get what they needed. I really liked the group’s resilience. I think we were still a little naive when it came to managing our emotions and the match. We were a bit nervous. It’s a mixture of disappointment in terms of emotional management, but a lot of satisfaction in terms of resilience and heart tonight.”

Chicago beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 at home after falling behind to a 7th minute Ricard Puig penalty. Hugo Cuypers equalized for the Fire in the 32nd and Brian Gutierrez scored in the 61st minute. “We don’t look back, we look forward,” Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. “That’s what I say. Today it’s a great feeling. Three games undefeated, that’s huge.”

Minnesota beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at home. Tani Oluwaseyi put United up in the 33rd, Robin Lod doubled the lead in the 67th, and Kervin Arriaga scored in the 83rd. Kansas City’s Johnny Russell scored in the 86th minute.

“I was really pleased, it was a really nice way for us to round off what has been a really tough week and also send the internationals off in good spirits and that means that when that group gets back together in a couple of weeks time,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsey said. “Fingers crossed we put ourselves in a good position next week but it means when we get back together we can really attack the table which is a big thing.”

New England won 2-1 at Nashville, going ahead from an 18th minute Carles Gil goal. Esmir Bajraktarevic doubled the Revolution lead in the 51st. Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar converted a penalty in the 80th minute.

Real Salt Lake beat Austin 5-1 at home, going ahead from a Cristian Arango goal in the 16th. Anderson Julio made it 2-0 RSL in the 24th and scored again in the 31st. Arango added a goal five minutes into first-half stoppage time and converted a penalty in the 71st. Austin’s Alexander Ring converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC shutout FC Dallas 1-0 at home with Denis Bouanga scoring in the 74th minute. “I think the team is playing a mature, professional, complete 90 minutes,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “So we are dangerous enough going forward, some teams have better solutions defensively against us so we don’t have as many clear chances, but every game we are creating chances which is always important to see. And we are not giving up any chances. I think our collective defending is very good.”

Portland drew 2-2 at home with Houston after falling behind to an 8th minute Sebastian Kowalczyk goal. Felipe More equalized for the Timbers in the 37th. The Dynamo retook the lead from an Adalberto Carrasquilla goal in the 50th. Nathan Fogaca equalized for Portland in the 76th minute.

“Portland is a handful,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “They’re strong and dynamic, and it’s difficult to keep them off the board. Overall, it could have gone either way, and we certainly had a few chances. We are a little disappointed that we gave the lead back to them twice. That part must improve, but it’s been a long three-match week. I am proud of the guys and the way they fought tonight.”

Vancouver beat Colorado 2-1 at BC Place, going ahead from a Sebastian Berhalter goal in the 46th. Djordje Mihailovic equalized for the Rapids in the 50th. Damir Kreilach returned the Vancouver lead a minute into stoppage time.

Week 17 concluded on Sunday with Charlotte winning 3-2 at Atlanta. Thiago Almada scored for United in the 35th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 40th. Charlotte’s Lile Abada scored in the 56th and 68th minutes. Atlanta’s Xande Silva pulled a goal back in the 76th minute.

