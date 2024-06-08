MLS Week 18: Wins for New England and Sporting KC

On a short schedule due to the international break, week 18 in Major League Soccer started with New England beating the Red Bulls 1-0 at home. Emmanuel Boateng scored for the Revolution in the 81st minute.

“It’s never easy playing the Red Bulls,” New England midfielder Matt Polster said. “They definitely make the game choppy and they’re very aggressive in their press. They like to play the long balls and play for seconds. I thought we dealt with it pretty well. I thought we were also a little sloppy throughout the entire game, something we’re not accustomed to, which made the game a little more difficult for us. But at the end of the day, to get three points at home is the most important thing.”

Minnesota drew 1-1 at home with FC Dallas, taking the lead from a Hassani Dotson goal in the 9th. Liam Fraser equalized for Dallas in the 15th minute.

Sporting Kansas City beat Seattle 2-1 a home after trailing from a 12th minute Jordan Morris goal. Johnny Russell equalized for Sporting in the 19th. Seattle’s Reed Baker-Whiting saw red in the 73rd. Alenis Vargas scored for Sporting in the 85th minute.

Week 18 concluded with St Louis drawing 0-0 at home with Portland. St Louis finished with four shots on goal to two for the Timbers.

On Sunday, FC Dallas announced that head coach Nico Estevez is no longer with the club, naming Peter Luccin as interim coach. “It is always a difficult decision to part ways with your head coach,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a press statement. “A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club. I want to thank Nico for everything he has done for the club, including some great playoff memories.”

Moving to the USMNT abroad roundup, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 87th minute for Eibar’s 0-0 draw at Oviedo in the first-leg of the Segunda Division promotion playoffs. In the Copa Argentina, Alan Sonora’s Hurucan drew 0-0 at Platense, advancing 5-4 on penalties. Platense played a man down from a red card in the 36th. Hurucan didn’t convert in the opening round of penalties with Platense failing to convert in rounds five and six. Sonora converted his penalty in the third round.

Did Not Play: Sam Rogers (HamKam 2 – Valerenga 2, lost 3-4 on penalties in the Norweigan Cup), Aron Johannsson (Valur 3 – Keflavik 3, 5-3 on penalties advancing in the Icelandic Cup quarterfinals)

SUNDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Cerro LArgo vs Daubio at 9am, Progreso vs River Plate at 2pm, and Cerro vs Nacional at 5pm. Fox Soccer Plus has the France vs Canada friendly at 3:15pm. Argentina vs Ecuador is on Fox Deportes at 7pm.

MONDAY’S SOCCER TV

Friendlies on FS2: Czech Republic vs North Macedonia at 12pm and Netherlands vs Iceland at 2:45pm.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The Portugal vs Ireland friendly is on FS2 at 2:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Northern Ireland vs Andorra at 2:45pm.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

USMNT vs Brazil is on TNT at 7pm. All Times Eastern