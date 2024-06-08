USMNT 1 – Colombia 5, international friendly

The USMNT played the first of two friendlies in advance of the 2024 Copa America, losing 5-1 to Colombia at Commanders Field outside of Washington, DC. Jhon Arias scored for Colombia in the 6th and Rafael Borre doubled the lead in the 19th. Tim Weah pulled a goal back for the USMNT in the 58th. Richard Rios scored Colombia’s third goal in the 77th. Jorge Carrascal added a goal in the 85th and Luis Sinisterra finished off the Colombia scoring in the 88th minute. The USMNT plays Brazil in Orlando on Wednesday (7pm ET – TNT).
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Colombia
Date: June 8, 2024
Competition: Friendly
Venue: Commanders Field; Landover, Md.
Attendance: 55,494
Kickoff: 5:37pm ET
Weather: 84 degrees; sunny
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 0 1 1
COL 2 3 5
COL – John Arias 6th minute
COL – Rafael Borré 19
USA – Tim Weah (Folarin Balogun) 58
COL – Richard Rios (Luis Sinisterra) 77
COL – Jorge Carrascal (Juan Quintero) 85
COL – Luis Sinisterra (Juan Quintero) 88
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 3-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Gio Reyna (17-Malik Tillman, 63’), 8-Weston McKennie (6-Yunus Musah, 71’), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (19-Haji Wright, 45’), 13-Tim Ream (2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 62’), 15-Johnny Cardoso (14-Luca de la Torre, 83’), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 72’), 21-Tim Weah, 22-Joe Scally
Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 4-Tyler Adams, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Shaq Moore, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Timmy Tillman
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
COL: 12-Camilo Vargas; 23-Davinson Sánchez, 3-Jhon Lucumi, 17-Johan Mojica, 21-Daniel Muñoz; 16-Jefferson Lerma (5-Kevin Castaño, 83’), 15-Mateus Uribe (6-Richard Rios, 45’); 10-James Rodríguez (20-Juan Quintero, 71’), 7-Luis Díaz (18-Luis Sinisterra, 71’), 11-Jhon Arias (8-Jorge Carrascal, 62’); 19-Rafael Borré (14-Jhon Durán, 62’)
Substitutes not used: 22-Yaser Asprilla, 25-Álvaro Montero, 13-Yerry Mina, 1-David Ospina, 27-Deiver Machado, 4-Santiago Arias, 9-Miguel Borja, 2-Carlos Cuesta, 24-Jhon Córdoba
Head coach: Néstor Gabriel Lorenzo
Stats Summary: USA / COL
Shots: 10 / 15
Shots on Goal: 2 / 6
Saves: 1 / 0
Corner Kicks: 2 / 2
Fouls: 7 / 16
Offside: 2 / 2
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Matt Turner (Caution) 69th minute
Officials:
Referee: Fernando Hernández Gómez (MEX)
Assistant Referee 1: Michel Morales Morales (MEX)
Assistant Referee 2: Karen Diaz Medina (MEX)
4th Official: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)
