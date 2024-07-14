MLS Week 25: Vancouver wins at St Louis, Columbus scores five

Week 25 of the 2024 Major League Soccer season started at Stade Saputo, where Montreal shutout Atlanta 1-0. Ruan scored for Montreal in the 51st and United’s Stian Gregersen saw red in the 55th minute.

“We definitely didn’t manage the end of the game well from the red card onwards,” Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois said. “We were in control before the red card tonight. We lacked a bit of composure and decision-making to choose our moments to attack. I think we got the job done at a time when every point is vital. Still, I’m more satisfied than disappointed.”

DC beat Nashville 2-1 at home after trailing from a 19th minute Tyler Boyd goal. Cristian Dajome equalized for DC in the 50th and scored again in the 55th minute.

Charlotte won 3-1 at FC Cincinnati, taking the lead from a 20th minute Iru Tavares goal. Liel Abada made it 2-0 Charlotte in the 22nd. Cincinnai’s Luciano Acosta pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time, but Kerwin Vargas scored Charlotte’s third goal in the 66th. Cincinnati played a man down from the 72nd with a red card to Miles Robinson.

“A tough night,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “We had a really poor performance, and the result was certainly fair. Credit to Charlotte – they were the much better team tonight.”

Orlando beat New England 3-1 on the road after falling behind to a 23rd minute Giacomo Vrioni goal. Facundo Torres equalized for Orlando in the 51st, Ramiro Enrique put them up in the 58th, and Torres scored again in the 81st minute.

Toronto beat Philadelphia 2-1 at home after falling behind to a 39th minute Thai Baribo goal. An own-goal leveled the score in the 74th and Toronto’s Deandre Kerr scored in the 78th minute.

Seattle won 1-0 at Austin with Jordan Morris scoring in the 63rd. Austin’s Brendan Hines-Ike saw red in the 77th minute.

Chicago drew 0-0 at home with NYCFC. Both teams finished with a shot on goal. “I think it is a good thing for the team, to have a clean sheet and not concede goals,” Chicago defender Allan Arigoni said. “We have to continue

first to think to defend. I’m sure if we defend good, we can also win games.”

Dallas shutout the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home. Petar Musa scored in the 28th and Logan Farrington doubled the lead in the 55th minute. “I think a lot of teams after two losses kind of put their heads down,” Farrington said. “We didn’t do that. We came out here to win in front of our fans. We showed them that we can play against any team in the league.”

Houston drew 1-1 at home with Minnesota after trailing from a 70th minute Robin Lod goal. Sebastian Ferreira equalized for the Dynamo in the 82nd. “It is not the result we wanted at home,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “We handled the transitions well throughout the night, but the set pieces caught us, and we gave one up for the goal. The group showed good resilience to get a goal back, and the subs came on and did a good job. Overall, we had enough chances to win the game.”

Vancouver won 4-1 at St Louis with Brian White opening the scoring in the 9th minute. Nokkvi Thorisson equalized for St Louis in the 27th. White put Vancouver up again in the 44th with Ryan Raposo doubling the lead in the 63rd and Fafa Picault scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

Colorado drew 1-1 at home with the Red Bulls. Lewis Morgan put New York up a minute into first-half stoppage time and an own-goal leveled the score in the 64th.

Portland shutout Real Salt Lake 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Felipe Mora goal in the 2nd. Santiago Moreno doubled the Timbers’ lead in the 48th and Evander finished off the goals in the 90th minute.

Columbus won 5-1 at LAFC, going ahead from a Christian Ramirez goal in the 38th. Cucho Hernandez doubled the Crew lead in the 56th, and Diego Rossi scored in the 56th. LAFC’s Sergi Palencia saw red in the 83rd and Ramirez scored again in the 84th. Nathan Ordaz scored for LAFC in the 85th, but Alexandru Matan added a fifth goal for Columbus in the 89th. LAFC’s Jesus Murillo and the Crew’s Marino Hinestroza saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

Week 25 ended with Sporting Kansas City winning 2-1 at San Jose. Erik Thommy scored for Sporting in the 48th and Alan Pulido doubled the lead in the 57th. San Jose got on the board from an 82nd minute own-goal.

Moving to USMNT players abroad, Sam Rogers wasn’t in the squad for HamKam’s 2-1 win at Odd in the Eliteserien. John Norheim put HamKam up in the 24th with Odd equalizing in the 28th. Tore Soras scored for HamKam in the 63rd minute.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 69th minute of Club America’s 3-1 home win over Queretaro. Javairo Dilrosun put Club America up in the 2nd and Henry Martin doubled the lead in the 8th. Queretaro pulled a goal back three minutes into stoppage time, but Martin scored again for Club America in the 56th.

Joe Corona’s Club Tijuana beat Cade Cowell’s Chivas 4-2 at home. Corona subbed out at halftime. Domingo Blanco scored for Tijuana in the 26th with Jose Raul Zinga doubling the lead in the 64th. Cowell pulled a goal back for Chivas in the 69th. Christian Rivera converted a Tijuana penalty in the 86th and Zuniga scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Cowell assisted on Armando Gonzalez’s goal nine minutes into stoppage time.

Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan drew 2-2 at home with San Luis. Trailing from a penalty in the 56th and a goal in the 77th, Mazatlan’s Gustavo del Prete pulled a goal back in the 86th and Brian Rubio equalized nine minutes into stoppage time. Brandon Vazquez subbed on at halftime for Monterrey’s 4-0 home loss to Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul scored in the 14th, converted a 28th minute penalty, and added goals in the 50th and 76th.

MONDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The USWNT vs Costa Rica friendly is on TNT at 7pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Huachipato vs Racing at 6pm and Rosario Central vs Internacional at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN Atlas vs Santos Laguna at 9pm and Puebla vs Leon at 11pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Libertad vs Universidad Catolica at 6pm and Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors at 8:30pm. MLS on FS1: Nashville vs Orlando at 8:30pm and LAFC vs Real Salt Lake at 10:45pm. Liga MX on FS2: Juarez vs UNAM Pumas at 9pm. Fox Deportes has Tigres vs Club America at 11pm. Necaxa vs Monterrey is on TUDN at 11pm ET.

Photo by Bill Barrett – ISIPhotos.com

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.