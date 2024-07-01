USMNT 0 – Uruguay 1, 2024 Copa America

The USMNT exited the 2024 Copa America at the group stage, losing 1-0 to Uruguay in Kansas City in their group C finale. Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera scored in the 66th with Uruguay winning the group and Panama finishing in 2nd-place.

“We had a good start and brought a lot of energy, but at the end of the day just not enough quality,” USMNT player Christian Pulisic told FOX Sports. “It felt like we gave it everything, but just couldn’t find the solutions to score.”

In the other group C finale, Panama beat Bolivia 3-1 in Orlando. Jose Fajardo put Panama up in the 22nd with Bolivia’s Bruno Miranda equalizing in the 69th. Eduardo Guerrero returned the Panama lead in the 79th and Cesar Yanis added a goal a minute into stoppage time.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Uruguay

Date: July 1, 2024

Competition: 2024 Copa América – Group C

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas City, Mo.

Attendance: 55,460

Kickoff: 8pm local / 9pm ET

Weather: 78 degrees, sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

URU 0 1 1

URU – Mathías Olivera 66th minute

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally (19-Haji Wright, 79), 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (17-Malik Tillman, 89), 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie, 4-Tyler Adams, 6-Yunus Musah (26-Josh Sargent, 72); 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 41), 7-Gio Reyna

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Shaq Moore, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie

Suspended: 21-Tim Weah

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

URU: 1- Sergio Rochet; 8-Nahitan Nández, 4-Ronald Araújo, 16-Mathías Olivera, 17-Matías Viña (2-José María Giménez, 72); 5-Manuel Ugarte (3-Sebastián Cáceres, 89), 15-Federico Valverde; 11-Facundo Pellistri,7-Nicolás de la Cruz (6-Rodrigo Bentancur, 79), 20-Maximiliano Araújo; 19-Darwin Núñez (9-Luis Suárez, 89)

Substitutes: 14-Agustín Canobbio, 21-Emiliano Martínez, 24-Lucas Olaza, 18-Brian Rodríguez, 10-Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 12-Franco Israel, 23-Santiago Mele, 22-Nicolás Marichal, 26-Brian Ocampo, 13-Gullermo Varela

Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Stats Summary: USA / URU

Shots: 8 / 12

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 12

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Tyler Adams (Caution) 17th minute

USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 33

URU – Darwin Núñez (Caution) 45

Officials:

Referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Assistant Referee 1: Michel Orue (PER)

Assistant Referee 2: Stephen Atoche (PER)

Fourth Official: Augusto Menendez (PER)

Fifth Official: Jose Antelo (BOL)

VAR: Carlos Orbe (ECU)

AVAR: Bryan Loayza (ECU)