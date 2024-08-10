2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 concludes

Friday saw the conclusion of the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32, starting with Columbus shutting out Sporting Kansas City 4-0 at home. Diego Rossi opened the scoring for the Crew in the 44th and 57th, DeJuan Jones made it 3-0 in the 77th, and Dylan Chambost finished off the goals in the 79th minute.

Mazatlan won 2-1 at DC, playing a man up when United’s Jared Stroud saw red in the 27th. Edgar Barcenas opened the scoring for Mazatlan in the 33rd and Brian Rubio doubled the lead in the 43rd. DC’s Mateusz Klich scored in the 74th minute.

Cincinnati drew 1-1 at home with Santos Laguna, advancing 6-5 on penalties. Choco Lozano put Santos up in the 5th and Luca Orellano equalized for Cincinnati in the 11th. Santos failed to convert in the sixth round of penalties while Cincinnati went six for six from the spot.

New England and NYCFC drew 1-1 at Gillette Stadium with NYCFC advancing 7-6 on penalties. Santiago Rodriguez converted an NYCFC penalty in the 35th with Bobby Wood equalizing for the Revs in the 39th. New England failed to convert in the seventh round of penalties with NYCFC converting all seven.

Orlando drew 0-0 at home with Cruz Azul, with Cruz Azul advancing 5-4 on penalties. Both teams failed to convert in the opening round with Orlando City also failing to convert in round six.

Philadelphia beat Montreal 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Tai Baribo goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. Baribo scored again six minutes into stoppage time.

“We’re disappointed,” Montreal goalkeeper Laurent Courtois said. “This was a competition in which we wanted to go far. It was a manageable game. From the moment we started the game, we had good chances. The first goal hurt heading into the break. There was a certain amount of control in the second-half without necessarily leading to any clear-cut chances. But we didn’t produce enough offensively to equalize.”

St Louis advanced with a 3-1 home win over Portland. Cedric Teuchert put St Louis up in the 51st and Claudio Bravo equalized for the Timbers in the 54th. Marcel Hartel put St Louis up for good in the 83rd with Simon Bercher adding a goal in the 87th minute.

Toluca drew 2-2 with Houston at Shell Energy Stadium, advancing 5-4 on penalties. An own-goal put Toluca up in the 38th. Ezequiel Ponce equalized for the Dynamo in the 41st and Micael gave them the lead in the 62nd. Edgar Lopez equalized for Toluca six minutes into stoppage time. Houston failed to convert in the fourth round of penalties while Toluca went five for five.

“This match was wild and entertaining,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “These Leagues Cup games are wide open and there are a lot of goals. I’m disappointed for the guys that we’re not moving on, because they gave a lot of effort tonight, but we’ll get back to work.”

Colorado beat Juarez 3-2 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park after falling behind to an 18th minute Angel Zaldivar goal. Jonathan Lewis equalized for the Rapifs in the 28th, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty in the 45th, and Calvin Harris made it 3-1 in the 59th. Aviles Hurtado converted a Juarez penalty in the 71st minute.

Club America beat Atlas 2-1 in San Diego, going ahead from a 20th minute Erick Sanchez goal. Jose Lozano equalized for Atlas in the 59th, but Henry Martin put Club America up for good in the 73rd minute.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Kyle Rodden – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com