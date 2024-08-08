2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 begins, Ream to Charlotte

The Leagues Cup round of 32 began on Wednesday, with LAFC beating Austin 2-0 at home. Denis Bouanga put LAFC up in the 11th and Cristian Olivera doubled the lead in the 61st minute. “We could see that they were waiting for us,” Bouanga said. “They were afraid of us to score first. So it was great. Then after, we just had to wait to score the second goal and close out the game.”

UNAM Pumas beat Vancouver 2-0 at BC Place, going ahead from a Cesar Huerta goal in the 36th. Jorge Ruvalcaba finished off the Pumas scoring in the 57th minute.

USMNT defender Tim Ream is now a member of Charlotte FC, joining the MLS club from Fulham. “I’m really excited to join Charlotte FC and return to the US for this next chapter of my career,” Ream said in the press statement announcing the move. “In all my conversations with the people around the club, it was clear this organization and city were the right places for my family and I to continue our journey. I’m here to win, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the team as we prepare for a key stretch of matches that will propel us toward the playoffs as we fight for our first trophy.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Olympic Women’s soccer tournament bronze medal game on USA: Spain vs Germany at 9am. Olympic Men’s soccer tournament gold medal game on USA: France vs Spain at 12pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Hatayaspor at 2pm. Club friendlies on ESPN Dpoertes: St Pauli vs Atalanta at 12:30pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Blackburn vs Derby County at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Rio Ave at 3:15pm. Leagues Cup on Univision: Club America vs Atlas at 10pm ET.

Photo by Roy K Miller – ISIPhotos.com