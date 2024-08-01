Leagues Cup round two continues, Jones traded to Columbus

Round two of the Leagues Cup continued with DC United shutting out Santos Laguna 3-0 at Subaru Park. Christian Benteke put DC up in the 28th, Theodore Ku-Dipietro doubled the lead in the 48th, and Cristian Dajome finished off the scoring in the 58th minute.

Charlotte drew 0-0 at home with Cruz Azul, winning 4-2 on penalties. Charlotte went four for four from the penalty spot with Cruz Azul failing to convert in rounds two and four.

Juarez won 2-0 at FC Dallas, taking the lead from an Angel Zaldivar goal in the 22nd. Aviles Hurtado converted a Juarez penalty in the 83rd minute. “Obviously, we wanted more from Leagues Cup,” FC Dallas defender Omar Gonzalez said. “We wanted more from these past two games, but it just wasn’t there and that’s what was disappointing. We had some good team meetings. Everything that was said was right. All the right words were said, but it didn’t transfer to the field and losing tonight 2-0.”

Mazatlan won 2-0 at Nashville with Ramiro Arciga scoring in the 47th and 54th minutes.

Tigres beat Puebla 2-1 in Houston, taking the lead from a Sebastian Cordova goal in the 2nd. Diego de Buen equalized for Puebla in the 12th. Puebla played a man down from the 71st with a red card to Lucas Cavallini. Diego Reyes returned the Tigres lead in the 85th minute.

The LA Galaxy won 2-1 at San Jose, taking the lead from a Diego Fagundez goal in the 41st. San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse equalized in the 75th. Miguel Berry put the Galaxy up for good in the 89th minute.

USMNT player DeJuan Jones is now a member of the Columbus Crew, joining the club in a trade with New England. The Crew sent Will Sands and $600k in allocation money to New England.

“DeJuan has gained quality experience with New England and with the US Men’s National Team,” Crew GM Issa Tall said. “He has proven his ability to defend and create chances in the attack from both sides of the pitch, and his addition to our roster will help with our goal to consistently contend for championships. We know DeJuan can continue to elevate his game with our Club and our commitment to player development.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

NWSL x Liga MX Cup on CBS Sports: Kansas City vs Tigres at 8pm and Angel City vs San Diego at 10pm. Leagues Cup on FS1: Toluca vs Chicago at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Olympic Men’s soccer tournament quarterfinals on USA: Morocco vs USA at 9am. Universo has Japan vs Spain at 11am and France vs Argentina at 3pm. Egypt vs Paraguay is on Telemundo at 1pm. Fox Deportes has the Benfica vs Fulham friendly at 3pm. Concacaf U-20s Championship semifinals on Fox Soccer Plus at 5pm and FS2 at 10pm. NWSL x Liga MX Cup on CBS Sports: Gotham FC vs Chivas at 8pm and Bay FC vs Club America at 10:30pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has club friendlies starting with Spurs vs Bayern Munich at 7am on ESPN Deportes. Preston North End vs Everton is on Fox Deportes at 10am. ESPN Deportes has Rennes vs Real Sociedad at 1pm and Real Betis vs Al Ittihad at 3pm. On ESPN: Manchester City vs Chelsea at 5:30pm and Manchester United vs Liverpool at 7:30pm. Olympic Women’s soccer tournament quarterfinals on Telemundo: USA vs Japan at 9am and Canada vs Germany at 1pm. Universo has Spain vs Colombia at 11am and France vs Brazil at 3pm. USL Championship on CBS: Detroit City vs Rhode Island at 4pm. ESPN2 has Sacramento vs Pittsburgh at 10pm.

Sunday has the Scottish Premiership on CVS Sports: Celtic vs Kilmarnock at 11:30am. Leagues Cup on FS1: Philadelphia vs Cruz Azul at 8pm and Seattle vs Necaxa at 10:30pm. Concacaf U-20s Championship final on FS1 at 5pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Marathon at 7:15pm.

Monday has the Olympic Men’s soccer tournament at 12pm and 3pm on NBC’s family of networks and streaming on Peacock. Leagues Cup on FS1: Toluca vs Sporting at 9pm. All Times Eastern

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Cory Knowlton – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com