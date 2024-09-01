MLS Week 29: DC wins at Toronto, Houston beats LAFC

Week 29 of the 2024 MLS season started with Atlanta winning 1-0 at Charlotte. Ajani Fortune scored Atlanta’s goal in the 55th minute.

Columbus came back to beat NYCFC 4-2 at home after falling behind to an Adrian Martinez goal in the 4th. Diego Rossi equalized for the Crew in the 17th and Maximilian Arfsten scored in the 58th. NYCFC’s Monsef Bakrar equalized in the 86th. The Crew retook the lead through DeJuan Jones in the third minute of stoppage time and Jacen Russell-Rowe scored six minutes later. NYCFC’s Julian Fernandez saw red ten minutes into stoppage time.

FC Cincinnati beat Montreal 4-1 at home, going ahead from a Kevin Kelsy goal in the 36th. Luca Orellano extended the Cincinnati lead with goals in the 53rd and 57th. Sergio Santos made it 4-0 Cincinnati in the 71st. Montreal’s Keadwo Opoku scored in the 81st minute.

“Really pleased with the response from the last performance and just the overall play from our guys,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “I thought on both sides of the ball they were outstanding and maybe a little bit fortunate on some of those goals. But I do think the way that we attacked the goal and the intensity we brought looked like the group we know and so, very pleased with the outcome and how guys stepped up.”

Philadelphia shutout the Red Bulls 2-0 on the road, going ahead from a Mikkel Uhre goal in the 4th. Tai Baribo doubled the lead in the 14th minute.

Orlando shutout Nashville 3-0 at home, taking the lead when Ivan Angulo scored in the 10th. Facundo Torres added goals in the 14th and 85th minutes.

DC United won 3-1 at Toronto, taking the lead from a 67th minute Martin Rodriguez goal. Deandre Kerr equalized for Toronto in the 82nd. United retook the lead from Dominique Badji’s goal in the 88th and Gabriel Pirani scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Colorado beat FC Dallas 3-2 on the road after trailing from a Logan Farrington goal in the 6th. Rafael Navarro equalized for the Rapids in the 11th. Dallas retook the lead when Petar Musa scored in the 66th. Navarro equalized for Dallas in the 76th and Darren Yapi scored three minutes into stoppage time.

“We were winning the game twice, 1-0, 2-1,” FC Dallas interim coach Peter Luccin said. “We were not able to maintain that result. The late goal that we conceded, it’s not good. We had chances, a lot of chances but we didn’t get it done. Now we know what we have to do. We have to win in Vancouver and that’s it. Today was a hard day and tomorrow is a different day, we will be ready to fight out there.”

Inter Miami won 4-1 at Chicago, going up from an own-goal in the 25th. Luis Suarez extended the Miami lead, scoring in the 46th and 65th. Georgios Koutsias scored for the Fire in the 82nd. Miami’s Robert Taylor finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

“Yeah, we’re taking it game-by-game,” Inter Miami defender Ian Fray said. “So every game is just as important as the next, and we’re going to keep winning like this, and then ultimately get the Supporters’ Shield.”

Vancouver won 1-0 at Austin, with Pedro Vite scoring in the 70th minute.

Real Salt Lake shutout New England 2-0 at home. Anderson Julio scored three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Philip Quinton made it 2-0 in the 56th minute.

“Tonight, it simply wasn’t enough from us, but I don’t want to sound negative now,” New England goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic said. “We have to keep looking forward and stay positive.”

Houston won 2-0 at LAFC, going ahead from an Ezequiel Ponce goal in the 28th. Lawrence Ennali scored the Dynamo’s second goal in the 71st minute.

“Tonight was about our response from losing a home game last week,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “We are still fixing our home form because we want to win every time we are in our building at Shell Energy Stadium. We’ve had a road warrior mentality this season, and we have been able to pick up points. Some of our highest concentration and best responses have been on the road, which is a good quality. Tonight was a big win against a very good team.”

Portland shutout Seattle 1-0 at home, with Juan Mosquera scoring in the 55th minute.

Minnesota beat San Jose 2-1 away, taking the lead from a Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal in the 9th. Qusseni Bouda equalized in the 33rd, but Hlongwane scored again in the 63rd minute.

“It felt far more edgy than it needed to feel at the end,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsey said. “I think that’s the nature of the situation that we’re in at the moment. We’re not a team that is in a rhythm of winning games, closing games out, being clinical, being ruthless. But it’ll be one of those that when you watch it back, it was far more comfortable than it felt at the end aside from the one chance they had.”

Week 29 ends on Sunday with St Louis hosting the LA Galaxy.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Angel Marchini – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com