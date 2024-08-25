Win for Reyna’s Dortmund, Pulisic scores

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where Gio Reyna subbed on in the 81st minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 home win over Eintracht. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored in the 72nd and three minutes into stoppage time. Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 12th and 38th, Nico Elvedi pulled a goal back for Gladbach in the 59th and Tim Kleindienst equalized in the 85th. Leverkusen scored again 11 minutes into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin drew 1-1 at Mainz. Falling behind in the 53rd, Union Berlin’s Lazlo Benes equalized in the 74th minute. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim lost 2-0 at St Pauli. Paul Wanner scored for Heidenheim in the 66th and Jan Schoppner doubled the lead in the 82nd. Maloney saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 1-1 at home with Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga. Gian-Lica Itter scored for Furth in the 49th and Paderborn equalized in the 81st minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 71st for SV Waldhof’s 1-1 draw at Verl in the 3.Liga. Felix Lohkemper scored in the 15th with Verl equalizing in the 80th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Leicester City 2-1 at home. Emile Smith Rowe put Fulham up in the 18th with Leicester equalizing in the 38th. Alex Iwobi scored for Fulham in the 70th minute. Chris Richards subbed out in the 81st minute of Crystal Palace’s 2-0 home loss to West Ham. Palace fell behind in the 67th and West Ham scored again in the 72nd minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out two minutes into stoppage time for Leeds United’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Aaronson opened the scoring in the 24th and Daniel James doubled the lead in the 48th minute. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 81st for Middlesbrough’s 2-2 home draw with Portsmouth. Trailing from the 2nd, Matthew Clarke equalized for Middlesbrough in the 11th. Portsmouth scored in the 25th and Tommy Conway converted a Middlesbrough penalty in the 90th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at home with Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United. Sargent scored in the 22nd and Oliver Arblaster equalized in the 31st minute. Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 1-1 at Bristol City. Down a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Kasey Palmer equalized for Coventry in the 76th. Wright saw yellow in the 77th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 82nd minute of Stoke City’s 2-1 home loss to West Brom. Karlan Grant put West Brom up in the 18th with Lewis Koumas equalizing for Stoke in the 29th. Josh Maja scored for West Brom in the 31st. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 73rd minute of Preston North End’s 1-0 home win over Luton Town. Will Keane scored for Preston in the 39th. Holmes saw yellow in the 81st minute.

Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City drew 1-1 at Swansea City. Down a goal from the 10th, Callum Robinson equalized for Cardiff in the 79th minute. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 2-2 home draw with Northampton Town in League One. Max Waters put Barnsley up in the 26th and Adam Phillips made it 2-0 in the 46th. Northampton Town scored in the 73rd and equalized in the 78th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-0 at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. Callum McGregor opened the scoring in the 3rd, Reo Hatate doubled the lead in the 33rd, and Alistair Johnson scored in the 71st minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 2-1 at Parma in Serie A. Musah subbed out in the 67th and Pulisic followed in the 86th. AC Milan fell behind in the 2nd with Pulisic equalizing in the 66th. Parma scored again in the 77th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 58th minute of Bari’s 2-1 loss at Modena in Serie B. Novakovich put Bari up in the 17th. Modena equalized from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time and scored again in the 62nd minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 83rd minute for Palermo’s 2-0 loss at Pisa. An own-goal put Pisa up in the 4th and Pisa scored again in the 66th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 69th minute of Le Havre’s 2-0 win at St Etienne in Ligue 1. Abdoulaye Toure converted a Le Havre penalty in the 57th and Aourna Sangante scored in the 67th minute. Caleb Wiley subbed out in the 80th minute of Strasbourg’s 3-1 home win over Rennes. Andrey Santos put Strasbourg up in the 23rd and Emanuel Emegha doubled the lead in the 48th. Rennes pulled a goal back in the 57th. An own-goal finished off the scoring in the 87th minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed out in the 675th minute of Toulouse’s 1-1 draw at Nice. Down a goal from the 53rd, Shavy Babicka equalized for Toulouse in the 73rd minute.

In Belgium, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at home with Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Adedire Mebude scored for Westerlo in the 14th with Oud-Heverlee Leuven equalizing in the 19th minute.

Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV won 7-1 at Almere City in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on in the 73rd and Ledezma subbed out in the 88th. Guus Til opened the scoring in the 10th, Luuk de Jong doubled the lead in the 15th, and Couhaib Driouech scored in the 65th. Tillman added a goal in the 71st and an own-goal made it 5-0 in the 78th. Hirving Lozano extended the lead in the 83rd and Pepi finished off the scoring in the 90th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed out at halftime of Utrecht’s 2-1 win at NAC Breda. Trailing from the 37th, Utrecht’s Noah Ohio equalized a minute into stoppage time. Playing a man up from the fourth minute of stoppage time, Ohio scored again two minutes later.

George Bello subbed out in the 56th minute of LASK’s 2-1 loss at Austria Vienna. Marin Ljubicic scored for LASK in the 19th. Austria Vienna equalized in the 20th and scored again in the 87th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed on at halftime for Valur’s 3-1 home win over Vestri in Iceland. Up a man from the 6th and down a goal from the 11th, Tryggvi Hrafn Haraldsson equalized for Valur in the 32nd. Jonatan Ingi Jonsson put them up in the 68th and Patrick Pedersen doubled the lead four minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 66th for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-0 home win over Ironi Tiberias in the Israeli Premier League. Dean David scored for Maccabi Haifa three minutes into stoppage time, the 59th, and the 69th. Dia Saba added a fourth Maccabi Haifa goal in the 80th. Saief saw yellow in the 35th minute.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 74th minute of Monterrey’s 2-2 draw at Club Tijuana in Liga MX. German Berterame scored for Monterrey in the 28th. Tijuana’s Christian Rivera equalized from the penalty spot in the 35th. Vazquez returned the Monterrey lead in the 43rd and Raul Zuniga equalized for Tijuana eight minutes into stoppage time.

Cade Cowell’s Chivas drew 1-1 at Tigres. Chivas saved a penalty in the 42nd and took the lead from a Roberto Alvarado goal in the 47th. Tigres equalized in the 56th minute.

Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Dortmund 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Bayern Munich 3), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 1 – Southampton 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Newcastle 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Stoke City 1), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – Plymouth 1), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 2 – Portsmouth 2), Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann (Venezia 0 – Fiorentina 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 2 – Lyon 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 3 – Valencia 1), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 0 – Alaves 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Dender 1), Sergino Dest (PSV 7 – Almere City 1), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – NAC Breda 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – WSG Tirol 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Levadiakos 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Panetolikos 0), Alex Zendejas (Club America 0 – Puebla 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 3 – Pachuca 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Monterrey 2), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 0 – Argentinos Juniors 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Sevilla at 1pm and Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Feiha vs Al Nassr at 2pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Birmingham City vs Fulham at 3pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Marathon vs Alianza at 8pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Dhamk at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Valencia at 1pm and Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol at 3:30pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United at 3pm. Concacaf Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Grenades vs Cibao at 8pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Herediano vs Motagua at 10pm ET.

Photo by Malte Ossowski – Sven Simon – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com