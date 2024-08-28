Crystal Palace advances in League Cup, Serie B win for Palermo

The League Cup moved to the second round in England, starting with Chris Richards subbing on in the 10th for Crystal Palace’s 4-0 home win over Norwich City. Daichi Kamada put Palace up in the 2nd, Jean-Philippe Mateta added goals in the 57th and 68th, and Everechi Eze finished off the goals in the 84th minute. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City won 5-0 at Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough. Gooch subbed on in the 63rd and Morris followed in the 78th. Emre Tezgel put Stoke up in the 14th, Ryan Mmaee doubled the lead in the 57th, and Lewis Koumas scored in the 60th. Million Manhoef added goals in the 65th and 69th minutes.

Duane Holmes’s Preston North End won 5-0 at Harrogate Town. Sam Greenwood scored for Preston in the 14th and converted a penalty in the 37th. Milutin Osmajic made it 3-0 PNE in the 39th, scored a minute into first-half stoppage time, and finished off the goals in the 83rd minute. Gabriel Slonina’s Barnsley won 1-0 at home over Auston Trusty’sSheffield United. Trusty subbed out in the 62nd. Barnsley’s Max Watters scored in the 52nd minute.

Moving to Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Bari drew 1-1 at home with Sassuolo. Trailing from the 19th and playing a man up from the 35th, Kevin Lasagna equalized for Bari three minutes into stoppage time. Novakovich saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo won 1-0 at Cremonese with Roberto Insigne scoring in the 76th minute.

Moving to the US Open Cup semifinals, Sporting Kansas City advanced with a 2-0 home win over Indy Eleven. Johnny Russell opened the scoring in the 14th and Daniel Rosero doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

In the Canadian Championship semifinals, Toronto beat Forge 1-0 at home to draw 2-2 on aggregate. Toronto advanced on the away goals rule. Lorenzo Insigne scored the game’s only goal of the night in the 50th minute. Toronto will play Vancouver in the final, with the Whitecaps beating Pacific 1-0 at home and 2-0 on aggregate. Ryan Gauld put Vancouver up on the night in the 11th minute.

Did Not Play: Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Crystal Palace 4), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 0 – Stoke City 5), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Oxford United 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 – Birmingham City 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – Luton Town 1, QPR advanced 4-1 on penalties)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV>

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Dhamk at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Valencia at 1pm and Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol at 3:30pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United at 3pm. Concacaf Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Grenades vs Cibao at 8pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Herediano vs Motagua at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Osasuna at 1pm and Las Palmas vs Real Madrid at 3:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Taawon at 2pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Saprissa vs Municipal at 8pm and Olimpia vs Antigua at 10pm. Caribbean Cup on FS2: Cavalier vs Police at 8pm ET.

Photo by Katie Chan – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com