MLS Week 30: Seattle wins at Columbus, St Louis draws at New England

Week 30 in MLS started in Columbus where the Sounders won 4-0 on the road. Playing a man down from a red card to goalkeeper Abraham Romero two minutes into first-half stoppage time and without another goalkeeper on their matchday roster, the Crew had to use a field player, defender Sean Zawadzki, for the rest of the game. Seattle took the lead from an Albert Rusnak goal six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders in the 60th and Rusnak added goals in the 67th and 70th minutes.

New England and St Louis drew 2-2 at Gillette Stadium. Henry Kessler put St Louis up in the 23rd. New England’s Luca Langoni equalized in the 28th and Carles Gil scored in the 40th. Simon Becher equalized for St Louis in the 73rd minute.

The Red Bulls drew 1-1 at home with Sporting Kansas City. Alan Pulido scored for Sporting KC in the 89th and Julian Hall equalized for the Red Bulls in the 89th. Jacob Davis saw red for Kansas City two minutes into stoppage time.

DC United won 2-1 at Chicago, going ahead from a Christian Benteke goal in the 26th. Gabriel Pirani doubled the DC lead in the 29th. Andrew Gutman pulled a goal back for Chicago in the 54th minute.

Houston drew 0-0 at home with LAFC, finishing with three shots on goal to LAFC’s two.

Week 30 ended with Vancouver drawing 0-0 at home with FC Dallas. The Whitecaps outshot Dallas four to two.

Moving to England’s League One, Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 2-1 home win over Bristol Rovers. Davis Keillor-Dunn scored for Barnsley in the 11th and Bristol Rovers equalized in the 37th. Adam Phillips put Barnsley up for good in the 65th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The USMNT vs New Zealand friendly is on TNT at 7pm. UniMas has Mexico vs Canada at 8:30pm. Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Botswana vs Egypt at 9am, Liberia vs Algeria at 12pm, and Cape Verde Islands vs Mauritania at 3pm. UEFA Nations League on Fox Soccer Plus: Latvia vs Faroe Islands at 12pm and Czech Republic vs Ukraine at 2:45pm. FS2 has England vs Finland at 2:45pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

El Salvador’s Primera Division on beIN en Espanol: Aguila vs Alianza at 9pm. U-20 Women’s World Cup round of 16 on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus at 5:30pm and 9pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Birmingham vs Tampa Bay at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

U-20 Women’s World Cup round of 16 on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus at 5:30pm and 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Ahli at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Lille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Betis vs Leganes at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Sporting at 3:15pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Defensor Sporting vs Racing at 6:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Pachuca at 9pm and Necaxa vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Juarez vs Mazatlan at 10pm. Tigres vs San Luis is on Fox Deportes at 10pm ET.

