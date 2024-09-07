USMNT 1 – Canada 2, international friendly

The September 2024 window opened for the USMNT with a 2-1 loss to Canada in Kansas City. Canada took the lead when Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 17th and Jonathan David made it 2-0 in the 58th. Luca de la Torre subbed on for the USA in the 62nd and scored in the 66th minute. The USMNT closes out the September window against New Zealand on Tuesday (7pm ET – TNT).
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Canada
Date: September 7, 2024
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, KS
Attendance: 10,523
Kickoff: 4:05pm ET
Weather: 74 degrees, sunny
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 0 1 1
CAN 1 1 2
CAN – Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan David) 17th minute
CAN – Jonathan David 58
USA – Luca de la Torre (Aidan Morris) 66
Lineups:
USA: 16-Patrick Schulte; 22-Joe Scally, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream, 23-Kristoffer Lund; 6-Yunus Musah (19-Haji Wright, 71), 15-Johnny Cardoso (8-Aidan Morris, 62), 17-Malik Tillman (14-Luca de la Torre, 62); 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 82), 11-Brenden Aaronson (7-Cade Cowell, 77)
Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Diego Kochen, 2-Auston Trusty, 4-Mark McKenzie, 5-Caleb Wiley, 12-Marlon Fossey, 24-Josh Sargent
Head coach: Mikey Varas
CAN: 16-Maxime Crépeau; 2-Alistair Johnston (22-Richie Laryea, 25), 20-Ali Ahmed, 15-Moïse Bombito, 19-Alphonso Davies; 8-Mathieu Choinière (3-Nathan Saliba, 90+4), 7-Stephen Eustáquio (21-Jonathan Osorio, 67); 13-Derek Cornelius, 10-Jonathan David (17-Stephen Afrifa, 90+4), 14-Jacob Shaffelburg (23-Liam Millar, 67), 9-Cyle Larin (12-Tani Oluwaseyi, 67)
Substitutes not used: 1-Dayne St. Clair, 4-Kamal Miller, 5-Joel Waterman, 6-Niko Sigur, 11-Jacen Russell-Rowe, 18-Jonathan Sirois
Head coach: Jesse Marsch
Stats Summary: USA / CAN
Shots: 8 / 17
Shots on Goal: 5 / 7
Saves: 5 / 4
Corner Kicks: 2 / 7
Fouls: 18 / 11
Offside: 1 / 1
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Folarin Balogun (Caution) 53rd minute
CAN – Cyle Larin (Caution) 63
Officials:
Referee: Keylor Antonio Herrera Villalobos (CRC)
Assistant Referee 1: William Uriel Chow Barrios (CRC)
Assistant Referee 2: Victor Fabian Ramirez Fonseca (CRC)
4th Official: Felix Daniel Mojica Gutierrez (NCA)