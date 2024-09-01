Crystal Palace draws with Chelsea, Vazquez converts a penalty

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Argentina starts in the Premier League, where Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town. Trailing from the 15th, Robinson assisted on Adama Traore’s equalizer in the 32nd. Robinson saw yellow in the 58th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Chelsea. Down a goal from the 25th, Palace’s Berechi Eze equalized in the 53rd minute.

Moving to the Championship, Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City lost 2-0 at home to Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough. Matthew Clarke scored for Boro in the 55th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 82nd. Morris saw yellow in the 69th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 84th for Stoke City’s 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle. Million Manhoef scored in the 83rd minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 72nd for Preston North End’s 3-1 loss at Oxford United. Emil Riis Jakobsen scored for Preston in the 3rd. Oxford United equalized in the 20th and went ahead in the 53rd. Preston’s Liam Lindsay saw red in the 70th and Oxford United scored again in the 71st minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 1-0 at Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Wright subbed on in the 78th. Borja Smith scored Norwich’s goal in the 49th. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United shutout Hull City 2-0 at home. Mateo Joseph put Leeds up in the 63rd and Joel Piroe scored in the 81st minute.

Gabriel Slonina’s Barnsley won 3-0 at Crawley Town in League One. Donovan Pines scored for Barnsley in the 12th and Adam Phillips added a goal in the 23rd and converted a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

In the Premiership, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 at home. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in the 17th, Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 40th, and Callum McGregor finished off the goals in the 75th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach won 2-0 a VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Tim Kleindienst put Gladbach up in the 67th and Franck Honorat doubled the lead in the 78th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 89th for Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over St Pauli. Benedict Holleerbach scored in the 34th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 41st minute of Heidenheim’s 4-0 home win over Augsburg. Paul Wanner converted a 9th minute penalty, Leo Scienza doubled the lead in the 30th, and Adrian Beck made it 3-0 in the 69th. Maximilian Breunig finished off the Heidenheim goals in the 73rd minute.

Julian Green’s Furth won 4-0 at Jahn Regensburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Marco Meyerhofer put Furth up in the 4th, Noel Futkeu made it 2-0 in the 49th, and Branimir Hrgota extended the lead in the 77th. Green finished off the scoring in the 88th minute. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on at halftime of SV Waldhof’s 1-0 home loss to Saarbrucken. Waldhof fell behind in the 41st minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 2-2 at Lazio in Serie A. Musah subbed on in the 70th. Milan took the lead from a Strahinja Pavlovic goal in the 8th. Lazio equalized in the 62nd and scored again in the 66th. Rafael Leao equalized for Lazio in the 72nd minute. Weston McKennie subbed on in the 67th for Juventus’s 0-0 home draw with AS Roma.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 63rd for Bari’s 0-0 draw at Sampdoria in Serie B. Sampdoria played a man down from the 14th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed out at halftime of Palermo’s 1-1 home draw with Cosenza. Down a goal from the 40th, Francesco Di Mariano equalized for Palermo in the 80th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 57th for Real Betis in their 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in La Liga. Real Madrid scored in the 67th and converted a 75th minute penalty.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon beat Caleb Wiley’s Strasbourg 4-3 in Ligue 1. Wiley subbed on at halftime and Tessmann followed in the 87th. Sebastian Nanasi put Strasbourg up in the 3rd with Corentin Tolisso equalizing for Lyon two minutes into stoppage time. Andrey Santos returned Strasbourg’s lead in the 48th and Wiley assisted on Emanuel Emegha’s goal in the 58th. Ainsley Maitland-Niles pulled a goal back for Lyon in the 61st and Gift Orban scored in the 63rd and 72nd minutes.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 65th for Monaco’s 1-1 home draw with Lens. Denis Zakaria scored for Monaco in the 84th and Lens equalized from the penalty spot four minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 3-1 at home to Marseille. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 16th and 17th, Toulouse’s Frank Magri saw red in the 27th. An own-goal made it 3-0 Marseille in the 52nd. Shavy Babicka scored for Toulouse in the 90th minute.

In Belgium, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at Genk to an 81st minute goal. Moving to the Eredivisie, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV shutout Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 at home. Guus Til scored in the 11th, Hirving Lozano made it 2-0 in the 27th, and Joey Veerman made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht beat Twente 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 11th, Jens Toornstra equalized for Utrecht in the 14th and Can Bozgodan scored in the 52nd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 61st for Lausanne’s 1-1 draw at Berne in the Super League. Falling behind in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Lausanne’s Karim Sow equalized in the 70th. Lausanne played a man up from the 76th minute.

George Bello subbed on in the 55th for LASK’s 5-1 home loss to Wolfsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 30th, LASK’s Sascha Horvath saw red in the 39th. Wolfsberg added a goal in the 48th, extended their lead from an own-goal in the 50th, and scored again in the 84th. LASK’s Marin Ljubicic converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

In Norway’s First Division, Sam Rogers’s Aalesund drew 0-0 at Lyn. Moving to Norway, Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 73rd for Valur’s 3-2 loss at Vikingur Reykjavik. Playing a man up from the 21st, Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for Valur in the 25th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 33rd. Valur went a man down with a red card to Holmar Orn Eyolfsson in the 65th. An own-goal pulled a goal back for Vikingur in the 66th and they equalized in the 74th. Vikingur scored again in the 82nd minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 66th for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-0 win at Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli Premier League. Frantzdy Pierrot put Maccabi Haifa up in the 34th and Sia Saba doubled the lead in the 76th minute.

Ventura Alvarado subbed out in the 83rd for Mazatlan’s 1-1 home draw with Puebla. Gustavo Sanchez scored for Mazatlan in the 5th and Puebla equalized in the 35th. Mazatlan played a man up from the 42nd minute. Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 69th for Monterrey’s 2-1 home loss to Toluca. Down a goal from the 6th, Vazquez equalized from the penalty spot in the 54th. Toluca retook the lead in the 87th minute.

Cade Cowell subbed out at halftime of Chivas’ 5-0 home win over Juarez. Armando Gonzalez put Chivas up in the 1st, Fernando Beltran doubled the lead in the 27th, and Roberto Alvarado converted a penalty in the 44th. Alan Mozo extended the lead five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Playing a man up from the 70th, Yael Padilla finished off the Chivas goals two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Chelsea 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 3 – Everton 2), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 2 – Cardiff City 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Swansea City 0), Auston Trusty (Celtic 3 – Rangers 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Holstein Kiel 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Hoffenheim 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 0 – Werder Bremen 0), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 4 – Kaiserslautern 3), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 0 – Torino 1), Tim Weah (Juventus 0 – Roma 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Osasuna 3), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 3 – Auxerre 1), Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Go Ahead 0), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – Twente 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 3 – Blau-Weiss Linz 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Kallithea 2), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Atromitos 1), Alex Zendejas (Club America 1 – Cruz Azul 4), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Leon 1), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 0 – Tigre 2)

Photo by Paul Terry – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com