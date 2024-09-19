MLS Week 32: Atlanta and Inter MiamI split points, five goals for Philadelphia

A full midweek Major League Soccer schedule started in Atlanta, where United drew 2-2 with Inter Miami. David Ruiz put Miami up in the 29th with Saba Lobjanidze equalizing for Atlanta in the 56th. Leonardo Campana returned Miami’s lead in the 59th, but Alexey Miranchuk equalized for United in the 84th minute.

“I think we were sitting one point out of (the playoffs), Atlanta coach Rob Valentino said. “So I can sit there and think about being disappointed with that, or I can move forward and think about how we need to pick up points on the road. We always knew we were going to have to anyways, so now we know where we stand, and we have to do the work on our own.”

New England drew 2-2 at home with Montreal after taking the lead from a Bobby Wood goal in the 24th. Esmir Bajraktaveric made it 2-0 Revs in the 35th. Montreal responded with goals from Tom Pearce in the 53rd and Nathan Saliba in the 68th minute.

Philadelphia beat NYCFC 5-1 at Yankee Stadium. Tai Baribo opened the scoring for the Union in the 15th, Mikkel Uhre doubled the lead in the 25th, and Daniel Gazdag made it 3-0 in the 31st. Adrian Martinez scored five minutes into first-half stoppage time. The Union extended their lead with goals from Jakob Glesnes in the 74th and Jesus Bueno in the 85th minute.

Columbus won 2-0 at Toronto, going ahead from a Cucho Hernandez goal in the 51st. Marcelo Herrera finished off the scoring in the 70th minute.

Orlando shutout Charlotte 2-0 at home. Facundo Torres put City up in the 52nd and Duncan McGuire doubled the lead in the 89th minute.

Houston drew 1-1 at home with Vancouver, taking the lead from an Ezequiel Ponce goal seven minutes into stoppage time. Vancouver’s Brian White equalized in the 73rd minute. “We played very well,” Dynamo coach Ben Olsen said. “We had tons of good chances, and we just didn’t see it out. We can analyze their goal all we want, but we have to be able see out these games. With this type of attacking performance at home, we should be winning.”

FC Cincinnati won 2-1 at Minnesota. Yuya Kubo put Cincinnati up in the 33rd and Luca Orellano made it 2-0 a minute into stoppage time. United’s Kelvin Yeboah converted a penalty in the 54th minute. “We did a good job of stalling them a little bit, but we didn’t quite get building the press as well as we wanted to,” Minnesota midfielder Hassani Dotson said. “That was the difference in the second half and obviously, as the game goes on, they’ll get a little bit more complacent.”

Nashville shutout Chicago 1-0 at home with Sam Surridge scoring in the 19th minute. I thought with the ball we could’ve been better, we could’ve controlled the game a bit better, a bit more brave to play,” Nashville coach BJ Callaghan said. “Lastly, what I’m most proud of is just the spirit, the fighting spirit of this team. The trust that they have in each of their teammates and the unwavering belief that they are a locker room of winners and they’re going to continue to fight to the very end.”

Sporting Kansas City beat Colorado 4-1 at home, taking a 2-0 lead with goals from Alan Pulido in the 8th and 49th. Erik Thommy added a goal for Sporting in the 69th. Colorado’s Michael Edwards pulled a goal back in the 75th, but Thommy scored again in the 82nd minute.

Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 3-2 at home. Bryan Vera converted an RSL penalty in the 11th and Anderson Julio scored in the 24th. Jesus Ferreria pulled a goal back for Dallas a minute into stoppage time. Julio scored again in the 62nd. Dallas’s Alan Velasco converted a penalty in the 88th minute.

“I felt like the goals we conceded tonight were pretty soft,” Dallas interim coach Peter Luccin said. “I am happy for Alan for getting back on the scoresheet. We tried to level the match, but we did not take advantage of the chances we had throughout the match, especially in the first half with the amount of chances we missed.”

LAFC drew 1-1 at home with Austin. After falling behind to a Jader Obrian goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time, David Martinez equalized for LAFC in the 62nd. “I think coming into the second-half down 1-0 it’s hard, but it helps us a lot and we tried our best to come back and win the game,” LAFC midfielder Erik Duenas said. “For the last 10 minutes we were on them and unfortunately we didn’t get the win, but we got a tie and it was a great response from the team.”

Portland beat the LA Galaxy 4-2 at Providence Park, going ahead from a Jonathan Rodriguez goal in the 17th. Evander doubled the Timbers’ lead in the 39th. The Galaxy’s Gabriel Pec pulled a goal back three minutes into stoppage time, but Evander scored again in the 51st. The Galaxy pulled within a goal when Joseph Paintsil scored in the 58th, but Felipe Mora finished the Portland scoring in the 80th minute.

Seattle drew 2-2 at home with San Jose after falling behind in the 15th minute to an Amahl Pellegrino goal. Jordan Morris equalized for the Sounders in the 21st and scored again in the 39th. San Jose’s Paul Marie equalized in the 89th minute.

“We go home with our points,” Pellegrini said. “We haven’t been good enough to take these kind of points when we’ve been under. We have to take the positivity, because we have to build something so we can start on different terms for the next season. This season has been tough, so now it’s just how we want to end this season and hopefully come on different terms next year.”

