Pulisic’s AC Milan beats Venezia, goal for Vazquez in Liga MX

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Argentina starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan shutout Gianluca Busio’s Venezia 4-0 at home. Musah subbed on in the 74th and Pulisic subbed out in the 78th. Busio exited in the 79th. Theo Hernandez put AC Milan up in the 2nd and Youssouf Fofana doubled the lead in the 16th with Pulisic assisting. Pulisic converted a penalty in the 25th and Tammy Abraham converted a penalty in the 29th. Venezia’s Hans Nicolussi Caviglia saw red in the 73rd minute.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 67th minute for Juventus in their 0-0 draw at Empoli.

In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Bari beat Mantova 2-0 at home. Nunzio Lella scored for Bari in the 31st. Playing a man up from the 81st, Valerio Mantovani doubled Bari’s lead in the 89th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 72nd for Palermo’s 3-1 win at Juve Stabia. Jacopo Segre put Palermo up in the 18th and Thomas Henry made it 2-0 in the 43rd. Juve Stabia scored in the 61st but Palermo’s Matteo Brunori converted a penalty in the 79th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 86th minute of Heidenheim’s 4-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen put Dortmund up in the 11th and Karim Adeyami doubled the lead in the 17th. Heidenheim’s Marvin Pieringer pulled a goal back in the 39th, but Adeyemi scored again in the 41st. Maximilian Breunig converted a Heidenheim penalty in the 74th and Emre Can converted a penalty for Dortmund three minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-1 at home to VfB Stuttgart, falling behind in the 21st. Alassane Plea equalized for Gladbach in the 27th. Stuttgart scored again in the 57th and added a goal in the 61st minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 56th minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 0-0 at home with SV Elversberg in the 2.Bundesliga. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof drew 1-1 at Hansa. Boyd scored in the 64th and Hansa equalized in the 86th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at home with West Ham in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez scored for Fulham in the 24th and West Ham equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 33rd minute of Stoke City’s 1-0 loss at Oxford United in the Championship. Oxford United scored in the 48th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 69th for Preston North End’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough. Aidan Morris subbed on in the 78th for Boro. Tommy Conway put Middlesbrough up in the 16th with Mads Frokjaer-Jensen equalizing for Preston in the 43rd minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 1-0 at Swansea City to a 4th minute own-goal. Haji Wright subbed on in the 65th for Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Watford. Ellis Simms put Coventry up in the 4th and Watford equalized in the 67th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 68th for Leeds United in their 1-0 home loss to Burnley. Leeds fell behind in the 18th and Burnley saw red eight minutes into stoppage time. In League One, Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 3-0 loss at Stevenage. Barnsley trailed from the 54th and Stevenage added goals in the 59th and 84th minutes.

In Scotland’s Premiership, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout Hearts 2-0 at home. Arne Engels converted a Celtic penalty in the 52nd and Luke McCowan scored in the 89th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 64th for Monaco’s 3-0 win at Auxerre in Ligue 1. Monaco went ahead from a Thilo Kehrer goal in the 8th, Vanderson doubled the lead in the 25th, and Denis Zakaria finished off the scoring in the 89th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 63rd for Le Havre’s 2-0 loss at Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse. Shavy Babicka scored in the 70th and Yann Gboho doubled the Toulouse lead in the 86th minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 88th minute of Lyon’s 0-0 draw at Lens.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League. Down a goal from the 9th, Westerlo’s Emin Bayram equalized in the 38th and Luka Vuskovic scored in the 60th. Anderlecht equalized in the 84th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 81st minute.

In the Eredivisie, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV shutout NEC 2-0 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 67th. Playing up a man from the 9th, PSV’s Luuk de Jong converted a penalty in the 11th and Guus Til scored in the 16th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out at halftime of Lausanne’s 4-0 win at Aemme in the Swiss Super League. Teddy Okou scored for Lausanne in the 6th, Karim Sow added goals in the 62nd and 73rd, and Okou scored again in the 75th minute.

George Bello’s LASK lost 1-0 at Blau-Weiss Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Blau-Weiss Linz scored in the 16th and went a man down a minute into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 64th minute for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-2 draw at Maccabi Bnei Reineh in the Israeli Premier League. Dia Saba put Maccabi Haifa up in the 17th. Maccabi Bnei Reineh equalized in the 61st and went ahead from a penalty a minute into stoppage time. Oleksandr Syrota equalized for Maccabi Haifa three minutes into stoppage time.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 84th for Monterrey’s 2-0 win at Santos Laguna in Liga MX. Vazquez opened the scoring in the 4th and German Berterame added a goal five minutes into stoppage time. Joe Corona’s Tijuana lost 4-0 at Toluca to goals in the 39th, 51st, 79th, and three minutes into stoppage time.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 86th minute of Hurucan’s 1-0 loss at Deportivo Riestra in Argentina’s Primera Division. Deportivo Riestra converted a penalty in the 71st minute.

Did Not Play: Weston McKennie (Juventus 0 – Empoli 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Eintracht 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Wolfsburg 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Heidenheim 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 2), Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Leicester City 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Chelsea 1), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – Derby County 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 3 – Portsmouth 1), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 1 – Preston North End 1), Auston Trusty (Celtic 2 – Hearts 0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 2 – Leganes 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 3 – Valladolid 1), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 1 – Angers 1), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 2 – Dender 0), Sergino Dest (PSV 2- NEC 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – PAOK 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 0 – Panathinaikos 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Juarez 1), Alex Zendejas (Club America 1 – Chivas 0), Cade Cowell (Chivas 0 – Club America 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Juventus vs PSV at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Stuttgart at 3pm. CBS Sports has Sporting vs Lille at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad at 1pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Gaziantep at 1pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Sporting Cristal vs Deportivo Garcilaso at 2pm. Copa Libertadores: Colo Colo vs River Plate at 8:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Atlas at 9pm and UNAM Pumas vs Puebla at 11pm. TUDN has San Luis vs Cruz Azul at 9pm ET.

Photo by Credit: Fabrizio Carabelli – SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com