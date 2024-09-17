McKennie and Pulisic score in the Champions League – League Cup roundup

Two teams with USMNT players met on the first night of the league phase of the revamped UEFA Champions League, with Juventus beating PSV 3-1 at home. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 75th and Tim Weah subbed on in the 69th for Juventus. Richy Ledezma and Malik Tillman started for PSV and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 77th. PSV’s Sergino Dest is injured. Kenan Yildiz opened the scoring for Juventus in the 21st, McKennie doubled the lead in the 27th, and Nicolas Gonzalez made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. Ismael Saibari scored for PSV three minutes into stoppage time.

In the other Champions League game involving USMNT players, Christian Pulisic started and Yunus Musah was on the bench for AC Milan’s 3-1 home loss to Liverpool. Pulisic put AC Milan up in the 3rd, but Liverpool equalized in the 23rd and added goals in the 41st and 67th minutes.

Moving to the third round of England’s League Cup, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 82nd minute of Preston North End’s 1-1 home draw with Fulham. Ryan Ledson put Preston up in the 35th and Fulham’s Reiss Nelson equalized in the 61st minute. Antonee Robinson wasn’t in the squad for Fulham. Chris Richards started and Matt Turner was on the bench for Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers. Eddie Nketiah put Palace up in the 16th and QPR equalized in the 53rd. Palace went ahead for good when Eberechi Eze scored in the 64th minute.

Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 7-0 loss at Manchester United. Barnsley fell behind in the 16th with United converting a penalty in the 35th. Manchester United added goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time, the 49th, 58th, 81st, and 85th minutes. Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Stoke City’s 1-1 home draw with Fleetwood Town, with Stoke advancing 2-1 on penalties. Michael Rose put Stoke up in the 54th and Fleetwood Town equalized a minute into stoppage time.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 65th for Club America’s 3-0 home win over Atlas. Rodrigo Aguirre scored for Club America in the 9th with Atlas seeing red in the 27th. Victor Davila doubled the Club America lead in the 58th and Brian Rodriguez scored in the 77th minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk at 12:45pm and Manchester United vs Inter Milan at 3pm. CBS Sports has Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Betis vs Getafe at 1pm.

U-20 Women’s World Cup on FS2: USA vs North Korea at 5:30pm and Japan vs Netherlands at 9pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Fluminese vs Atletico Mineiro at 6pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Frazsiers Whip vs Tigres at 8pm and San Diego vs Portland at 10pm. MLS on FS1: Orlando vs Charlotte at 8:15pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Lanus vs Medellin at 8:30pm. Liga MX on Telemundo: Chivas vs Leon at 9pm. TUDN has Monterrey vs Juarez at 11pm ET.

Photo by Best Images – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com