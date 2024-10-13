MLS wins for Columbus and LAFC

Major League Soccer had two games on the schedule during the international weekend, with Columbus shutting out New England 4-0 on Saturday. DeJuan Jones put the Crew up in the 4th and Alexandru Matan added goals in the 14th, 64th, and 72nd minutes.

On Sunday, LAFC won 2-1 at Vancouver, taking the lead from a Mateusz Bogusz goal in the 1st. Sebastian Berhalter equalized for the Whitecaps in the 62nd, but Illie Sanchez put LAFC up for good three minutes into stoppage time.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The Mexico vs USA friendly is on TNT and Univision at 10:30pm.

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Mauritania vs Egypt at 12pm and Libya vs Nigeria at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Liverpool vs Wanderers at 1pm. Nations League on FS2: Spain vs Serbia at 2:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Poland vs Croatia at 2:45pm. FS1 has the Canada vs Panama friendly at 7:30pm. CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Universo: Argentina vs Bolivia at 8pm and Brazil vs Peru at 8:45pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Vancouver vs Portland at 10pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Racing vs Rampla Juniors at 11am, Danubio vs Penarol at 2pm, Boston River vs Progreso at 4:30pm, and River Plate vs Defensor Sporting at 7pm. Women’s U-17 World Cup on FS2: Spain vs USA at 4pm and Dominican Republic vs Ecuador at 7pm. Fox Soccer Plus has New Zealand vs Nigeria at 4pm and Korea vs Colombia at 7pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: San Diego vs Club America at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Cerro Largo vs Deportivo Maldonado at 12:30pm, Fenix vs Cerro at 3pm, and Nacional vs Miramar Misiones at 6:30pm. Women’s U-17 World Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Korea vs Mexico at 4pm and Brazil vs Zambia at 7pm. FS2 has Kenya vs England at 7pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Monterrey vs LD Alajuelense at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Al Feiha at 11am and Al Shabab vs Al Nassr at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Lille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Real Valladolid at 3pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Leeds vs Sheffield United at 3pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Sport vs Melgar at 2pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Mazatlan at 9pm and Puebla vs Cruz Azul at 11pm ET.

Photo by Brent Clark – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com