Christian Pulisic scores at Fiorentina, goal for Balogun

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 82nd for AC Milan’s 2-1 loss at Fiorentina. Down a goal in the 35th, Pulisic equalized for AC Milan in the 60th. Fiorentina retook the lead in the 73rd and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Verona after taking the lead from a Gaetano Oristiano goal in the 2nd. Verona equalized in the 9th and went ahead from an own-goal in the 81st minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Cagliari. Dusan Vlahovic converted a Juventus penalty in the 15th and Cagliari equalized from the penalty spot in the 88th. Francisco Conceicao saw red for Juventus in the 89th minute.

Andrija Novakovich’s Bari drew 1-1 at Cremonese in Serie B. Kevin Lasagna put Bari up in the 27th and Cremonese equalized in the 70th minute. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 1-0 at home to Salernitana to a 21st minute goal.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 76th for Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 38th and 65th, Tim Kleindienst scored for Gladbach in the 72nd minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 67th for Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund. Kevin Vogt converted a Union Berlin penalty in the 26th and Yorbe Vertessen doubled the lead in the 45th. Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson scored in the 62nd minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 67th for Heidenheim’s 1-0 home loss to RB Leipzig. Lois Openda scored for Leipzig in the 59th minute. Julian Green’s Furth drew 2-2 at Magdeburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 15th and 18th, Julian Green converted a Furth penalty in the 42nd. Noel Futkeu equalized for Furth in the 75th minute.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-1 at Sandhausen in the 3.Liga. Down a goal in the 24th, Julian Rieckmann equalized for Waldhof in the 28th. Sandhausen scored again in the 61st. Rieckmann saw red for Waldhof in the 89th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-2 at Manchester City in the Premier League. Andreas Pereira put Fulham up in the 26th. Manchester City equalized in the 32nd, took the lead in the 47th, and added a goal in the 82nd. Rodrigo Muniz scored for Fulham in the 88th minute. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 2-2 at Sunderland. Falling behind in the 9th, Leeds’ Joel Piroe equalized in the 22nd and Junior Firbo leveled the score in the 56th. Sunderland equalized from an own-goal seven minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 76th minute for Preston North End’s 0-0 draw at Burnley. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 81st for Norwich City’s 4-0 home win over Hull City. Marcelino Nunez opened the scoring in the 16th, Sargent doubled the lead in the 20th, and Kaide Gordon scored in the 66th. Borja Sainz finished off the Norwich goals in the 78th minute. Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Jack Rudoni scored for Coventry in the 26th. Sheffield Wednesday equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time and scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Aidan Morris subbed out in the 89th for Middlesbrough’s 2-1 loss at Watford. George Edmundson put Boro up in the 54th. Watford equalized in the 75th and went ahead in the 87th minute. In League One, Gabriel Slonina’s Barnsley lost 2-0 at Huddersfield Town to goals in the 83rd and six minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 2-1 at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Trailing from a 43rd minute penalty, Celtic’s Alistair Johnston equalized in the 76th and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn scored in the 88th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 1-0 at Sevilla in La Liga. Sevilla went ahead in the 50th and saw red in the 90th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 63rd for Le Havre’s 2-0 loss at Brest in Ligue 1. Le Havre fell behind in the 12th, with Etienne Youte Kinkoue seeing red in the 48th. Brest saw red in the 73rd and scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 64th for Monaco’s 2-1 win at Rennes in Ligue 1. Monaco’s Thilo Kehrer scored in the 6th with Rennes equalizing in the 11th. Balogun scored for Monaco in the 22nd minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at Lille. Zakaria Aboukhlal scored for Toulouse in the 39th with Lille equalizing in the 57th and going ahead in the 72nd minute.

Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 74th for Lyon’s 2-0 home win over Nantes. Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon up in the 22nd and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at home with Beerschot in Belgium’s Pro League. Down a goal from the 24th, Westerlo’s Luka Vuskovic equalized in the 61st. Beershot scored again in the 81st with Vuskovic equalizing again in the 84th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 3-0 at Anderlecht to goals in the 9th, 30th, and two minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 2-1 at Sparta Rotterdam. Pepi subbed on in the 68th and Ledezma and Tillman subbed out in the 83rd. Falling behind to Sparta in the 34th, an own-goal leveled the score in the 34th and Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 37th. PSV’s Matteo Dams saw red in the 49th minute.

Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht won 3-2 at home over Waalwijk. Trailing from the 2nd and playing up a man from the 26th, Utrecht’s Nick Viergever equalized in the 28th. Aaronson scored in the 51st and David Min added a third Utrecht goal in the 52nd. Waalwijk converted a penalty in the 80th minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 85th for LASK’s 4-0 home shutout of Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga. Robert Zulj scored in the 25th and Maximilian Entrup doubled the lead in the 56th. An own-goal made it 3-0 LASK in the 70th and Ibrahim Mustapha scored in the 89th minute.

Aron Johannsson’s Valur drew 2-2 at Breidablik in Iceland. Tryggvi Hrain Haraldsson put Valur up in the 21st. Breidablik equalized in the 56th. Patrick Pedersen returned the Valur lead in the 67th with Breidablik equalizing in the 76th. Johannsson saw yellow in the 57th minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s PAOK won 2-0 at Levadiakos in the Greek Super League. Mady Camara put PAOK up in the 86th and Stefan Schwab doubled the lead from the penalty spot two minutes into stoppage time. Gomez saw yellow in the 41st.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 1-1 at Leon. Trailing two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Club America’s Rodrigo Aguirre equalized in the 78th. Zendejas saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time. Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 63rd for Monterrey’s 1-0 loss at San Luis. Monterrey fell behind in the 41st.

Alan Sonora subbed out in the 79th for Hurucan’s 3-1 home win over Sarmiento in Argentina’s Primera Division. Fernando Tobio scored for Hurucan in the 16th, and Sarmiento equalized in the 30th. Hernan De La Fuente returned Hurucan’s lead in the 77th. Sarmiento gave up an own-goal a minute into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – Fiorentina 2), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Cagliari 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – VfL Bochum 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Bayern Munich 3), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Union Berlin 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Schalke 2), Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 0 – Liverpool 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Leicester City 1), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Bristol City 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Millwall 0), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Swansea City 0), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 1 – Watford 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Ross County 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Las Palmas 0), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 2 – Lens 2), Sergino Dest (PSV 2 – Sparta 1), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 3 – Waalwijk 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 2 – Luzern 2), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – LASK 4), Sam Rogers (Aalesund 1 – Sogndal 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Olympiacos 0), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 3 – Bnei Sakhnin 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Pachuca 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 2 – Queretaro 2), Cade Cowell (Chivas 2 – Atlas 3)

Photo by Fabio Fagiolini – LiveMedia/IPA – ISIPhotos.com