MLS Playoffs: Conference finals set

The 2024 Major League Soccer playoffs moved to the single-elimination semifinal round, beginning at Citi Field on Saturday. The New York Red Bulls beat NYCFC 2-0 in the Eastern Conference. Felipe Ares opened the scoring in the 16th at Citi Field and Dante Vanzeir doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Seattle won 2-1 at LAFC in extra time in the Western Conference. Ryan Hollingshead put LAFC up in the 50th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 59th. Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders in the 109th minute.

On Sunday, Orlando City beat Atlanta United 1-0 at home to advance in the Eastern Conference. Ramiro Enrique scored Orlando’s goal in the 39th minute.

The LA Galaxy advanced in the Western Conference with a 6-2 home win over Minnesota. Gabriel Pec put the Galaxy up in the 1st with Kelvin Yeboah equalizing in the 6th. Dejan Jovelic returned the Galaxy lead in the 19th and Joseph Paintsil made it 3-1 in the 37th. Yeboah converted a penalty for Minnesota four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Pec added another goal for the Galaxy in the 50th. United’s Jefferson Diaz saw red in the 82nd. Paintsil extended the Galaxy lead in the 86th and Jovelic scored again in the 89th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan at 12:45pm and Manchester City vs Feyenoord at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Rampla Juniors vs Liverpool at 2:30pm, Wanderers vs Miramar Misiones at 4:45pm, and Progreso vs Penarol at 7pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Sturm Graz vs Girona at 12:45pm and Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3pm. CBS Sports has Dinamo Zagreb vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Cerro Largo vs Defensor Sporting at 4:45pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Real Esteli vs Alajuelense at 8pm ET.

Photo by Credit: Will G MacNeil – LAFC