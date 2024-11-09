MLS Playoffs: Round one concludes

The first round of the 2024 MLS playoffs concluded with game threes on Friday and Saturday, starting with LAFC advancing 1-0 at home over Vancouver. Mateusz Bogusz scored the LAFC goal in the 62nd minute.

“The longer the game goes on, we know we have a lot of depth on the bench to help us out as well in those games,” LAFC defender Aaron Long said. “I think tactically our coaches were brilliant in this game switching to the 4-3-3. That formation change leading into the second-half helped us a lot or maybe caught them off guard a little bit and gave us a leg up for that last 45 minute push and changed the game for us. This roster was built with a lot of leaders and guys that can step up in big moments.”

On Saturday, NYCFC drew 0-0 at FC Cincinnati, advancing 6-5 on penalties. FC Cincinnati failed to convert in rounds 4, 7, 8, and 9 with NYCFC not converting in rounds 5, 7, and 8.

“In playoff football, the margins are so small that you have to live on the edge at moments and be brave, and you have to try and take your chances on the other end,” NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said. “So, we lived in counterattack a little bit more than we wanted to, but this is a tough place to come and win. Our record here will show that. So, to get to penalties was a positive because it gave us a chance.”

Orlando drew 1-1 at home with Charlotte, advancing 4-1 on penalties. Karol Swiderski put Charlotte up in the 81st and Facundo Torres equalized for Orlando twelve minutes into stoppage time. Charlotte failed to convert in rounds 1 and 2 while Orlando went four-for-four from the penalty spot.

Atlanta advanced with a 3-2 win at Inter Miami. Matias Rojas put Inter Miami up in the 17th. Atlanta’s Jamal Thiare equalized in the 19th and scored again in the 21st. Lionel Messi equalized for Miami in the 65th. Bartosz Slisz put Atlanta up for good in the 76th minute.

“I’m really proud of them, not just in these three games, just in general,” Atlanta interim coach Rob Valentino said. “When I sit there and I reflect on what the season has been for them, it’s been really difficult and they keep showing up and that’s what my message has been to them about continuing to show up the next day, do your job, no matter it’s been good, bad, indifferent. You have to show up and do the work. So I’m really proud of them.”

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by LAFC