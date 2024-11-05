Champions League goal for Tillman, AC Milan wins at Real Madrid

Tuesday’s USMNT Abroad roundup starts in the UEFA Champions League, where Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV shutout Girona 4-0 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 85th. Ryan Flamengo opened the scoring for PSG in the 16th with Tillman assisting and Tillman doubled the lead in the 33rd. Playing a man up from the 55th, PSV’s Johan Bakayogo added a goal in the 83rd with Tillman assisting. An own-goal finished off the scoring in the 88th minute.

Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at home. Carter Vickers subbed out in the 74th. Trailing from the 23rd, Nicholas Gerrit Kuhn equalized for Celtic in the 35th and scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time. Reo Hatate scored Celtic’s third goal in the 72nd minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah subbed on in the 68th for Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Lille. Down a goal from the 27th, Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic equalized from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 3-1 at Real Madrid. Pulisic subbed out in the 70th and Musah followed three minutes into stoppage time. Malick Thiaw put AC Milan up in the 12th with Real Madrid equalizing from the penalty spot in the 23rd. AC Milan went ahead for good from an Alvaro Morata goal in the 39th and Tijjani Reijnders scored in the 73rd minute.

Moving to the Championship, Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough won 4-1 at Queens Park Rangers. Riley McGree put Boro up in the 31st and Tommy Conway doubled the lead in the 35th. Middlesbrough gave up an own-goal in the 69th. Emmanuel Latte Lath extended Middlesbrough’s lead in the 87th and Daniel Barlaser scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Cade Cowell subbed out in the 71st for Chivas’ 2-0 win at Santos Laguna in Liga MX. Cowell opened the scoring in the 45th and Jonathan Padilla doubled the Chivas lead in the 86th minute.

Did Not Play: Richy Ledezma and Sergino Dest (PSG 4 – Girona 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Bologna 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Sturm Graz 0), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 4 – QPR 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Sheffield Wednesday 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Leon 0)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa at 12:45pm and Inter Milan vs Arsenal at 3pm. CBS Sports has vfB Stuttgart vs Atalanta at 3pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Pachuca at 8pm. Fox Deportes has Tigres vs Toluca at 8pm and Juarez vs Tijuana at 10pm. Atlas vs Cruz Azul is on TUDN at 10pm ET.

