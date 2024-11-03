USMNT Players Abroad: Bournemouth beats Manchester City, goals for Wright and Brenden Aaronson

The roundup of USMNT players abroad begins in the Premier League, where Tyler Adams subbed on in the 66th for Bournemouth’s 2-1 home win over Manchester City. Antoine Semenyo put Bournemouth up in the 9th and Evanilson doubled the lead in the 64th. Manchester City pulled a goal back in the 82nd. Adams saw yellow a minute into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 76th for Preston North End’s 3-1 home loss to Bristol City in the Championship. Trailing from a goal in the 6th, Preston’s Sam Greenwood equalized in the 48th. Bristol retook the lead in the 51st and scored again in the 81st. Holmes saw yellow in the 76th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 84th for Coventry City’s 3-0 win at Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough. Playing a man up from the 22nd, Bobby Thomas scored for Coventry in the 42nd. Wright added a goal in the 76th and Josh Eccles finished off the scoring in the 81st minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 66th for Leeds United’s 3-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle. Daniel James put Leeds up in the 30th, Joel Piroe scored in the 33rd, and Aaronson finished off the goals in the 38th minute.

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 73rd for Eintracht’s 7-2 home win over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Hugo Ektike put Eintracht up in the 9th, Omar Marmoush doubled the lead in the 18th, and Ansgar Knauff scored in the 20th. Nathaniel Brown made it 4-0 Eintracht in the 32nd. Bochum pulled a goal back in the 35th and scored again in the 51st. Mahmoud Dahoud extended Eintracht’s lead in the 61st, Can Uzan scored in the 66th, and Ektike finished off the goals in the 69th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Werder Bremen 4-1 at home. Alassane Plea opened the scoring for Gladbach in the 11th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 12th. Gladbach’s Franck Honorat scored in the 45th and Kevin Stoger made it 4-0 in the 66th. Werder scored in the 75th and saw red in the 82nd minute. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 60th for Union Berlin’s 3-0 home loss at Bayern Munich. With Union Berlin falling behind to a penalty in the 15th, Bayern added goals in the 43rd and 51st minutes.

Julian Green subbed out in the 78th for Furth’s 5-1 home loss to Darmstadt in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing 5-0 from goals in the 30th, 40th, three minutes into first-half stoppage time, the 51st, and 77th, Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth in the 90th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 82nd for SV Waldhof’s 1-1 draw at Unterhaching. Boyd scored in the 12th and Unterhaching equalized from an own-goal in the 43rd. Boyd saw yellow in the 38th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 6-0 at home over Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semifinals. Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 64th. It was Carter-Vickers opening the scoring in the 29th, Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 32nd, and Daizen Maeda added goals in the 40th and 49th. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn extended the lead in the 59th and Maeda scored again in the 85th minute.

Tim Weah and Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 2-0 at Udinese in Serie A. McKennie subbed on in the 70th and Weah subbed out in the 87th. An own-goal put Juventus up in the 19th and Nicolo Savona scored in the 37th. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 1-0 at Monza. Pulisic subbed out for Musah in the 89th. Tijani Reijnders scored for AC Milan in the 43rd minute. Gianluca Busio subbed on at halftime for Venezia’s 1-0 loss at Inter Milan to a 65th minute goal.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on at halftime for Bari’s 2-2 home draw with Reggiana in Serie B. Novakovich assisted on Ahmad Benali’s goal in the 53rd and scored in the 56th. Reggiana pulled a goal back in the 81st and equalized from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 65th for Palermo’s 1-0 home loss to Cittadella. Palermo fell behind in the 90th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 1-1 at Athletic in La Liga. Pablo Fornals put Real Betis up in the 52nd and Athletic equalized in the 68th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 68th for Le Havre’s 1-0 home win over Montpellier in Ligue 1. Abdoulaye Toure converted a Le Havre penalty in the 73rd minute. Caleb Wiley subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Strasbourg’s 2-0 loss at St Etienne to goals in the 51st and 78th minutes. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse shutout Reims 1-0 at home on an 84th minute Zakaria Aboukhlal

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo shutout Dender 2-0 at home in Belgium’s Pro League. Matija Frigan put Westerlo up in the 36th and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh converted a penalty in the 72nd minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege beat STVV 2-1 at home. Standard’s Andi Zeqiri scored in the 33rd and converted a penalty in the 44th. STVV pulled a goal back in the 70th. Fossey saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Malik Tillman started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 81st for PSV’s 3-2 loss at Ajax in the Eredivisie. Luuk de Jong put PSV up in the 18th with Ajax equalizing in the 43rd. Ivan Perisic returned the PSV lead in the 54th. Ajax equalized in the 66th and went ahead in the 74th minute.

Taylor Booth and Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht won 4-1 at Sparta. Booth subbed out at halftime. Victor Jensen opened the scoring for Utrecht in the 15th. Playing a man up from the 68th, Miguel Rodriguez doubled the Utrecht lead in the 85th and Aaronson scored in the 88th. Sparta converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time. Utrecht’s Mike van der Hoorn finished off the goals five minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 59th for Lausanne’s 1-0 home win over Servette in the Swiss Super League. Noe Dussenne converted a Laussane penalty in the 17th minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 1-1 at home with Hartberg. Trailing from a minute into first-half stoppage time, Hrvoje Smolcic equalized for LASK in the 48th. Bello saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Sam Rogers subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Aalesund’s 4-3 home win over Levanger in Norway’s First Division. Claudio Braga opened the scoring for Aalesund in the 7th and Marcus Rafferty doubled the lead in the 11th. Levanger pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Braga scored again for Aalesund in the 59th and David Johannsson made it 4-1 in the 75th. Levanger scored in the 79th and five minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 58th for Club America’s 5-0 win at Mazatlan in Liga MX. Henry Martin put Club America up in the 25th, Rodrigo Aguirre scored in the 29th, and Brian Rodriguez made it 3-0 in the 35th. Martin scored again four minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Israel Reyes finished off the Club America goals in the 78th minute.

Joe Corona subbed out at halftime for Club Tijuana’s 3-0 home loss to Tigres. Tijuana fell behind in the 34th with Tigres adding goals in the 58th and 82nd. Corona saw yellow in the 39th minute. Cade Cowell subbed out in the 71st for Chivas’ 0-0 home draw with UNAM Pumas.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 75th minute of Monterrey’s 4-0 home win over Atlas. Monterrey went ahead in the 6th when Sergio Canales scored and German Berterame doubled the lead in the 13th. Canales scored again in the 40th and Johan Rojas added a goal in the 68th minute.

Alan Sonora subbed out at halftime for Huracan’s 0-0 home draw with Gimnasia in Argentina’s Primera Division.

On Monday, Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Brentford 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 24th, Fulham’s Harry Wilson equalized two minutes into stoppage time. Wilson scored again in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

