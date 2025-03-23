Canada 2 – USMNT 1, Concacaf Nations League 3rd-place game

The United States closed out the March 2025 international window with a 2-1 loss to Canada in the 3rd-place game of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Canada took the lead in the 27th from a Tani Oluwaseyi goal. The United States equalized through Patrick Agyemang in the 35th. Canada coach Jesse Marsch saw red in the 54th. Jonthan David put Canada back in front in the 59th minute.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Canada

Date: March 23, 2025

Competition: 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match

Venue: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, Calif.

Kickoff: 6pm ET

Weather: Indoor

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

CAN 1 1 2

CAN – Tani Oluwaseyi (Jonathan David) 27th minute

USA – Patrick Agyemang (Diego Luna) 35

CAN – Jonathan David (Ali Ahmed) 59

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20-Mark McKenzie, 8-Weston McKennie (6-Yunus Musah, 69),19-Joe Scally (17-Marlon Fossey, 45); 16-Patrick Agyemang (23-Brian White, 77), 5-Max Arfsten, 14-Diego Luna, 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Tanner Tessmann, 69), 21-Tim Weah; 4-Tyler Adams (7-Gio Reyna, 69)

Substitutes not used: 18-Patrick Schulte, 3-Chris Richards 9-Josh Sargent,12-Jack McGlynn, 13-Tim Ream

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

CAN: 1-Dayne St. Clair; 2-Alistair Johnston, 15-Moïse Bombito, 19-Alphonso Davies (Capt.) (23-Niko Sigur, 12); 6-Mathieu Choinière (7- Stephen Eustaquio, 87), 8-Ismaël Koné, 20- Ali Ahmed (21- Jonathan Osorio, 87), 10- Jonathan David, 17-Tajon Buchanan (14-Jacob Shaffelburg, 66); 12- Tani Oluwaseyi (9-Cyle Larin, 66)

Substitutes not used: 16- Maxime Crépeau, 18- Tom McGill; 3- Zorhan Bassong, 4- Jamie Knight-Lebel, 5- Joel Waterman; 22- Promise David, 11- Daniel Jebbison

Head coach: Jesse Marsch

Stats Summary: USA / CAN

Shots: 5 / 8

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 18 / 13

Offside: 4 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Joe Scally (Caution) 30th minute

CAN – Moïse Bombito (Caution) 43

CAN – Jesse Marsch (Ejection) 55

CAN – Ismaël Koné (Caution) 67

USA – Gio Reyna (Caution) 90+6

Officials:

Referee: Katia García (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Sandra Ramirez (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Karen Diaz (MEX)

4th Official: Keylor Herrera (CRC)

VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)

AVAR: Jesus Montero (CRC)

Photo by Robin Alam – ISIPhotos.com