USMNT 0 – Panama 1, Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals

The United States will play for 3rd-place on Sunday in the Concacaf Nations League after losing 1-0 to Panama in the semifinals on Thursday. Cecilio Waterman scored Panama’s goal four minutes into stoppage time with Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera keeping the clean sheet.

In the other Concacaf Nations League semifinal, Mexico beat Canada 2-0 to advance and play Panama in Sunday’s final. Raul Jimenez scored both of Mexico’s goals, putting them up in the 1st and doubling the lead in the 75th minute. Mexico goalkeeper Luis Malagon recorded the shutout with one save. The USMNT plays Canada for 3rd-place in the early game, starting at 6pm ET on Paramount+.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Panama

Date: March 20, 2025

Competition: 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

Venue: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, Calif.

Kickoff: 7pm ET

Weather: Indoor

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

PAN 0 1 1

PAN – Cecilio Waterman (Adalberto Carrasquilla) 90th minute +4

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 6-Yunus Musah, 3-Chris Richards (20-Mark McKenzie, 79), 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 19-Joe Scally; 8-Weston McKennie, 4-Tyler Adams, 11-Tanner Tessmann (12-Jack McGlynn, 68); 21-Tim Weah, 9-Josh Sargent (16-Patrick Agyemang, 68), 10-Christian Pulisic

Substitutes not used: 18-Patrick Schulte, 22-Zack Steffen, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 5-Max Arfsten, 7-Gio Reyna, 14-Diego Luna, 15-Brian Gutiérrez, 17-Marlon Fossey, 23-Brian White

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

PAN: 22-Orlando Mosquera; 2-Cesar Blackman (19-Ivan Anderson, 80), 3-Jose Cordoba, 5-Edgardo Fariña, 6-Cristian Martinez (14-Janpol Morales 90+2), 7-Jose Rodriguez (10-Ismael Diaz, 90+1), 8-Adalberto Carrasquilla, 15-Jorge Gutierrez, 16-Carlos Harvey, 17-Jose Fajardo (18-Cecilio Waterman, 70), 20-Anibal Godoy (Capt.)

Substitutes not used: 1-Luis Mejia, 12-Cesar Samudio, 9-Tomas Rodriguez, 11-Edward Cedeño, 13-Martin Krug,, 21-Gustavo Herrera, 23-Omar Valencia

Head coach: Thomas Christiansen

Stats Summary: USA / PAN

Shots: 12 / 3

Shots on Goal: 5 / 1

Saves: 0 / 5

Corner Kicks: 9 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 5

Offside: 1 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 70th minute

USA – Christian Pulisic (Caution) 90

Officials:

Referee: Oshane Nation (JAM)

Assistant Referee 1: Caleb Wales (TRI)

Assistant Referee 2: Ojay Duhaney (JAM)

4th Official: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)

VAR: Daneon Parchment (JAM)

AVAR: Benjamin Whitty (CAY)