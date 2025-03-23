MLS Week 5: Charlotte beats San Jose at home, Nashville shuts out Montreal

The fifth week of the 2025 Major League Soccer season played through the international break, starting with FC Cincinnati’s 2-2 home draw with Atlanta. Emmanuel Latte Lath put United up in the 50th. Cincinnati’s Evander equalized in the 70th and scored again in the 75th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 88th minute.

“Certainly disappointing, under the circumstances, with conceding late,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Overall, it was an average performance. The first half was sloppy. Just technically poor, passing and decision-making led to unnecessary transition moments, and I think we cleaned that up in the second half. Certainly a good response after going down a goal and getting the lead, but we didn’t manage that last goal we conceded very well and didn’t have enough there at the end with the final push. So, yeah, overall disappointing.”

Minnesota drew 2-2 at home with the LA Galaxy, with Kevin Yeboah putting United up in the 18th. The Galaxy’s Christian Ramirez equalized in the 26th. Yeboah converted a United penalty in the 87th and the Galaxy’s Carlos Garcia equalized in the 90th minute.

“The game was good,” Yeboah said. “I think we had a good lead, a good game, we played well and the performance was good. Unfortunately, it was the 90th minute, 80th minute, where we conceded the unfortunate goal, but football is like this sometimes; it works in your favor, and sometimes not. But we really played well, so I’m thankful for my teammates, and the team was really good.”

Charlotte beat San Jose 4-1 at home, taking the lead from a Pep Biel goal in the 11th. Ashley Westwood doubled the Charlotte lead in the 36th, Brandt Bronico scored in the 40th, and Kerin Vargas made it 4-0 in the 52nd. Charlotte’s Andrew Privett saw red in the 74th. San Jose’s Cristian Arango converted a penalty in the 77th minute.

Columbus drew 0-0 at home with NYCFC, finishing with five shots on goal to none for NYCFC. “Keep going and working,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “We attacked the box better. I think that we have more players inside the box. We are able to still make runs behind the line when they play low. I think that after that this is, yeah, maybe execution at certain moments, but again I’m happy with the performance.”

The Red Bulls beat Toronto 2-1 at home, going up from an Emil Forsberg penalty in the 44th. Toronto equalized from a Deandre Kerr goal in the 70th. Forsberg scored again for New York in the 76th. The Red Bulls’ Felipe Carballo saw red two minutes into stoppage time.

“Yeah, I think this leaves a really sour taste in our mouth,” Toronto coach Robin Fraser said. “And the feeling is we need to come back on Tuesday and be fully focused for the weekend and again, give our fans what they want to see, which is a team that works hard, runs hard, creates dangerous opportunities, and obviously wins games.”

Orlando City beat DC United 4-1 at home, taking the lead from a Luis Muriel goal in the 21st. Martin Ojeda doubled the lead in the 44th, Alexander Freeman added a goal in the 50th, and Marco Pasalic made it 4-0 City in the 56th. DC’s Lukas MacNaughton scored a minute into stoppage time.

“It was very important to add three points tonight,” Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said. “The result as well was a very good performance, and it gives confidence to the players. We felt that everyone is raising their level and that makes us collectively a stronger team. There is a lot of work to do still but tonight was that one game where we must add three points and play well so we can raise our confidence.”

Philadelphia shutout St Louis 1-0 at home. Ivan Glavinovich scored United’s goal in the 8th. St Louis’s Eduard Lowen saw red in the 66th minute.

Nashville beat Montreal 3-0 at home. Alex Muyl opened the scoring in the 56th, Josh Bauer made it 2-0 in the 62nd, and Jonathan Perez finished off the goals in the 67th minute.

“We paid dearly when we made mistakes,” Montreal coach Laurent Courtois said. “We’re in a slump that’s putting us in this position. I thought that before that, and even after that, the guys had been impeccable defensively. We weren’t able to take advantage of our strong moments on the presses in the first-half. Basically, we let our first half pass us by in order to score, and then in the second-half we unfortunately made a mistake and then we faltered a bit.”

LAFC won 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City, going ahead from a David Martinez goal in the 18th. Aaron Long doubled the LAFC lead in the 54th minute.

Portland won 3-0 at Colorado, Going ahead from an own-goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. Antony doubled the Timber lead in the 48th and Kevin Kelsy finished off the scoring in the 75th minute.

Dallas shutout Real Salt Lake 1-0 on the road. RSL played a man down from the 23rd when Ariath Piol saw red. Dallas failed to convert a penalty in the 34th. Luciano Acosta scored for Dallas seven minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Seattle drew 0-0 at home with Houston, putting four shots on goal to one for the Dynamo.

Chicago won 2-1 at Vancouver after Hugo Cuypers opened the scoring in the 1st. Vancouver’s Daniel Rios equalized in the 14th. Philip Zinckernagel scored the Fire’s second goal in the 62nd minute.

The week 5 schedule concludes on Sunday with Austin hosting San Diego.

Since there isn’t a USMNT roundup this week due to the international break, here’s the one USMNT player in action for his club side in Europe. Donovan Pines subbed out in the 63rd for Barnsley’s 1-1 home draw with Cambridge United in League One. Trailing from the 9th, Barnsley’s Jonathan Lewis equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup qualifying on Fox Soccer Plus: Moldova vs Estonia at 1pm. FS2 has Israel vs Norway at 3:45pm. Moving to CONMEBOL, Argentina vs Brazil is on Telemundo at 8pm. Fox Soccer Plus has the Switzerland vs Luxembourg friendly at 3:45pm. Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying on FS1: Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba at 7pm and Costa Rica vs Belize at 9pm. FS2 has Jamaica vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 8pm and Honduras vs Bermuda at 10pm. Martinique vs Suriname is on Fox Soccer Plus at 7pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division: Cerro Largo vs Torque at 7pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Racing vs River Plate at 1pm, Liverpool vs Nacional at 3:30pm, and Plaza Colonia vs Boston River at 6pm ET.

Photo by Cory Knowlton – ISIPhotos.com

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.