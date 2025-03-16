MLS Week 4: Austin wins at LAFC, draw for the Red Bulls and Orlando

Week 4 of the 2025 Major League Soccer season started at BMO Stadium, where Austin won 1-0 at LAFC. Guilherme Biro scored the game’s only goal in the 11th minute. Yeah fatigue is always going to be part of it for sure, tired bodies, tired legs, tired minds,” LAFC defender Aaron Long said when asked about the league and Concacaf Champions Cup schedules. “But it’s not an excuse and again I think we had a ton of the ball tonight, we just couldn’t really find a way to get more clear chances and put one in the back of the net. Again, I think if we would have scored one or if that game had stayed 0-0, I think it could have looked at lot different today for us. Not our day today.”

Chicago won 2-1 at Toronto FC after falling behind to a Deandre Kerr goal in the 11th. The Fire’s Andrew Gutman equalized in the 29th and Hugo Cuypers scored in the 44th minute. “I tell you all the time, MLS games, anyone can beat anyone,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “So as long as we compete and we continue to improve our performance, we should be in games.”

The New York Red Bulls and Orlando City drew 2-2 at Red Bull Arena. Orlando City took the lead in the 18th from a Martin Ojeda goal. The Red Bulls equalized from an Eric Choupo-Moting penalty in the 29th. City retook the lead when Marco Pasalic scored in the 39th and the Red Bulls’ Dennis Gjengaar equalized in the 47th minute.

Charlotte shutout Cincinnati 2-0 at home. Liel Abada put Charlotte up in the 48th and Patrick Agyemang doubled the lead in the 51st. Cincinnati’s Gilberto Flores saw red in the 83rd minute.

DC United drew 0-0 at home with Montreal. United put six shots on goal to Montreal’s two. “I would say mixed feelings,” DC forward Christian Benteke said of the draw. “It was the second game at home back-to-back and obviously, when you had that chance to play back-to-back at home, you want to get points. Unfortunately, we didn’t. We didn’t take the three points. But okay, let’s try to be positive, inching and inching, one point, and then we move on.”

NYCFC came back to beat New England 2-1 at Yankee Stadium. An own-goal put the Revs up in the 26th. NYCFC’s Julian Fernandez equalized in the 38th and Adrian Martinez scored in the 68th minute. “It was a tough match that we won with a lot of effort,” Fernandez said. “But as I always say, the team is strong, solid, confident, and the most important thing is that we won, so we’re happy.”

Sporting Kansas City came back to draw 3-3 at home with Minnesota. Hassani Dotson put United up in the 15th and Tani Oluwaseyi added goals in the 31st and 46th minutes. Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi scored in the 68th and an own-goal cut Minnesota’s lead to one in the 72nd. Dejan Joveljic equalized for Sporting in the 80th minute.

Vancouver won 1-0 at FC Dallas from a Tristan Blackmon goal in the 54th minute. “I think the mentality has been great with the group,” Vancouver forward Brian White said. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of games in a short period of time, so we just found, I think, this bit of flow where it was game, then alright, turn the page, next game, turn the page, next game. So we’ve been in this little bit of a grind and flow and credit to the boys, we’re doing everything we can to get some really good results in these 24 days with 8 games.”

Real Salt Lake won 2-1 at Houston, taking the lead from a Diogo Goncalves goal in the 1st. Ezequiel Ponce equalized for the Dynamo in the 16th. RSL retook the lead from a Diego Luna goal five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

St Louis shutout Seattle 1-0 at home on an Eduard Lowen goal in the 15th minute. “I thought we defended extremely well today, conceded very few chances,” St Louis coach Olof Mellberg said. “Scored enough, created enough to get a goal.”

San Diego drew 1-1 at home with Columbus after falling behind to a Max Arfsten goal in the 13th. The Crew played a man down from the 61st when Malte Amundsen saw red. Onni Valakari equalized for San Diego in the 69th minute. “These guys are disappointed in the locker room, and I hope that goes a long way for everybody in San Diego, because, you know, we’re eight, nine weeks in as a club, and we just played against a top team, and we had them,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “We had the game to go for it, to get it, and we’re disappointed that we didn’t get it.”

Colorado won 2-1 at San Jose, going ahead from a Cole Bassett goal in the 38th. Cristian Arango equalized for the Earthquakes a minute into first-half stoppage time. The Rapids retook the lead from a Calvin Harris goal in the 71st minute. “It was a tough match, that’s exactly what you get in MLS – tough away games, really good quality players,” Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen said. “And yeah, I thought we suffered through the match, and boys just kept running and kept fighting and that’s exactly why we got the three points.”

Sunday’s schedule started with Portland drawing 1-1 at home with the LA Galaxy. Felipe Mora put the Timbers up in the 49th with Christian Ramirez equalizing for the Galaxy in the 81st minute.

Nashville won 3-1 at Philadelphia, going ahead from a Sam Surridge goal in the 15th. The Union’s Jovan Likic equalized in the 33rd. Nashville retook the lead from an Ahmed Qasem goal in the 44th and Hany Mukhtar converted a penalty in the 82nd. Philadelphia’s Olwethu Makhanya saw red twelve minutes into stoppage time.

Week 4 ended in Atlanta where Inter Miami came back to win 2-1 on the road. Atlanta’s Emmanuel Lath opened the scoring in the 11th with Lionel Messi equalizing for Miami in the 20th. Fafa Picault scored for Inter Miami in the 89th minute.

Photo by Howard Smith – ISIPhotos.com

Qoutes courtesy of MLS team press releases.