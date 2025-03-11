Assist for Morris in Middlesbrough win, LAFC advances in Champions Cup

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players abroad and in the Concacaf Champions Cup starts in the Championship, where Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 home loss to Luton Town. Calum Chambers put Cardiff City up in the 50th. Luton Town equalized in the 57th and went ahead in the 80th minute.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 2-0 at Derby County to goals in the 23rd and 48th minutes. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at home. Tommy Conway put Boro up in the 11th and Morris assisted on Anfernee Dijksteel’s goal in the 58th. QPR pulled a goal back in the 80th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 73rd for Norwich City’s 3-2 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Borja Sainz opened the scoring for Norwich in the 16th and Ante Crnac doubled their lead in the 35th. Sheffield Wednesday pulled a goal back in the 64th, equalized in the 72nd, and went ahead in the 76th minute.

LAFC advanced 4-2 on aggregate over Columbus in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16, losing 2-1 at the Crew in the second-leg. Jacen Russell-Rowe put the Crew up on the night in the 10th and Diego Rossi converted a penalty in the 45th. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC six minutes into stoppage time. Seattle lost 4-1 on the night at Cruz Azul, exiting by the same score on aggregate. Cruz Azul took the lead in the 33rd and converted a penalty in the 71st. Daniel Musovski pulled a goal back for the Sounders in the 74th, but Cruz Azul added goals in the 85th and 88th minutes.

FC Cincinnati exited the Concacaf Champions Cup 4-2 on aggregate after losing 3-1 in their second-leg at Tigres. Evander put Cincinnati up on the night in the 18th, but Tigres equalized in the 64th, took the lead in the 69th, and scored again in the 72nd minute.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Burnley 1)

