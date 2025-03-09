USMNT Players Abroad: Pulisic’s two goals for AC Milan, Dest subs on for PSV

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan winning 3-2 at Lecce in Serie A. Musah subbed out in the 74th. With Lecce scoring in the 7th and 59th, an own-goal cut their lead in half in the 68th. Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot in the 73rd and scored again in the 81st minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus lost 4-0 at home to Atalanta. Weah subbed out in the 54th. Atalanta converted a penalty in the 29th, adding goals in the 46th, 66th, and 77th minutes. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 72nd for Bari ‘s 1-1 win at Sassuolo. Kevin Lasagna put Bari up in the 37th and Sassuolo equalized in the 82nd minute.

Richy Ledezma and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Heerenveen 2-1 at home in the Eredivisie. Dest subbed on for Ledezma in the 67th. Ismael Saibari put PSV up in the 40th and Guus Til doubled their lead in the 57th. Heerenveen pulled a goal back in the 72nd. Ledezma saw yellow in the 54th minute. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 63rd for FC Twente’s 1-0 home win over Almere City. Sam Steijn scored Twente’s goal in the 19th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 83rd for FC Utrecht’s 302 road win at Willem II. Trailing from the 17th, Sebastien Haller equalized for Utrecht in the 67th and Noah Ohio gave them the lead in the 75th. Willem II equalized in the 83rd. Adrian Blake scored Utrecht’s winner in the 85th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 87th for Mainz’s 3-1 win at Gladbach in the Bundesliga. Paul Nebel put Mainz up in the 39th and Dominik Kohr doubled the lead in the 48th. Gladbach pulled a goal back in the 73rd. Nadiem Amiri finished off the scoring for Mainz in the 77th minute. Julian Green’s Furth drew 1-1 at home with Magdeburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Green assisted on Noel Futkeu’s goal in the 17th. Magdeburg equalized in the 20th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Brighton in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez put Fulham up in the 35th. Brighton equalized in the 41st and converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time. Robinson saw yellow in the 68th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace shutout Ipswich TOwn 1-0 at home. Ismaila Sarr scored for Palace in the 82nd. Richards saw yellow in the 53rd minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth drew 2-2 at Spurs. Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth up in the 42nd and Evanilson doubled the lead in the 65th. Spurs pulled a goal back in the 67th and equalized from an 84th minute penalty.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 loss at Sunderland in the Championship. Sunderland opened the scoring in the 2nd with Cardiff City’s Isaak Davies equalizing in the 41st. Sunderland scored again in the 77th minute. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 78th for West Brom’s 1-0 home win over QPR. Adam Armstrong converted a West Brom penalty in the 40th. West Brom played a man down from three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Darnell Furlong saw red.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at home with Oxford United. Sargent put Norwich up in the 5th and Oxford United equalized in the 18th minute. Haji Wright subbed on in the 66th for Coventry City’s 3-2 home win over Stoke City. Victor Torp put Coventry up in the 22nd and scored again in the 31st. Stoke City pulled a goal back in the 65th and equalized in the 86th. Coventry’s Bobby Thomas put them up for good seven minutes into stoppage time.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Swansea City to a 26th minute goal. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 68th for Leeds United’s 1-0 loss at Portsmouth to a 61st minute goal. Caleb Wiley subbed on in the 71st for Watford’s 2-1 home loss to Millwall. Mattie Pollock put Watford up in the 30th. Millwall equalized in the 59th and scored again in the 81st minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic shutout Hibernian 2-0 at home to advance in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 39th and Adam Idah doubled the lead two minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 80th for Real Betis’ 1-0 home win over Las Palmas in La Liga. Playing a man up from the 61st, Diego Llorente scored Real Betis’s goal in the 65th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 80th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 1-1 at home with Monaco in Ligue 1. Monaco scored in the 17th and Toulouse’s Frank Magri equalized a minute into stoppage time. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 2-0 at Nice. Rayan Cherki put Lyon up in the 78th and Ernest Nuamah scored in the 83rd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo shutout Anderlecht 2-0 at home in the Belgian Pro League. Matija Frigan put Westerlo up in the 2nd and Dogucan Haspolat scored in the 22nd minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 3-0 at Union Saint-Gilloise. Trailing from goals in the 20th and 55th, Standard’s Aiden O-Neill saw red in the 59th. Union Saint-Gilloise scored again in the 82nd minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat WSG Tirol 2-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 24th, LASK’s Ivan Ljubic equalized in the 42nd and Robert Zulj scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 83rd for Asteras Tripolis in their 2-1 home loss to Panserraikos in the Greek Super League. Miguel Mora put Asteras up in the 58th. Panserraikos equalized in the 60th and scored again in the 84th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 59th for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 home loss to Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League. With Ashdod ahead from a goal a minute into stoppage time, Maccabi Haifa’s Guy Melamed equalized in the 68th. Ashdod retook the lead in the 89th minute.

Cade Cowell’s Chivas drew 0-0 at home with Alex Zendejas’s Club America. Zendejas subbed on in the 63rd and Cowell saw red in the 70th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 70th for Huracan’s 1-0 win at Racing Club in the Argentine Primera Division. Eric Ramirez scored for Huracan in the 25th minute.

Did Not Play: Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Como 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 1 – Sampdoria 1), Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman (PSV 2 – Heerenveen 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – St Pauli 1), Joe Scally (Gladbach 1 – Mainz 3), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 0 – Augsburg 1), James Sands (St Pauli 1 – Wolfsburg 1), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 2 – Stuttgart 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Union Berlin 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Schalke 2), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Ipswich Town 0), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 0 – Essen 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 2 – Coventry City 3), Duane Holmes (PNE 0 – Sheffield United 1), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 0 – Blackpool 3), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Toulouse 1), Jordan Pefok (Reims 0 – Auxerre 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 0 – Berne 3), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 1 – Copenhagen 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Atromitos 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – Kallithea 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Pachuca 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 3 – Atlas 4), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Gernal Caballero JLM 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Barcelona vs Besiktas at 1:45pm and Liverpool vs PSG at 4pm. CBS Sports has Inter Milan vs Feyenoord at 4pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Alianza Lima vs Deportes Iquique at 6pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Columbus vs LAFC at 8:30pm and Tigres vs Cincinnati at 10:30pm. TUDN has Cruz Azul vs Seattle at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Massimiliano Carnabuci – LiveMedia/IPA – ISIPhotos.com