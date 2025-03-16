Pulisic scores in AC Milan win, three goals for Haji Wright

The USMNT Players Abroad roundup starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Como 2-1 at home. Musah subbed out in the 52nd. Trailing from the 33rd, Pulisic equalized for AC Milan in the 53rd and Tijjani Reijnders scored in the 75th. Como saw red a minute into stoppage time. Musah saw yellow in the 48th minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus lost 3-0 at Fiorentina. Weah subbed out in the 74th. Fiorentina scored in the 15th, 18th, and 53rd. Weah saw yellow in the 73rd minute. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 87th for Venezia’s 0-0 home draw with Napoli.

Kristoffer Lund subbed on two minutes into stoppage time for Palermo’s 3-2 home loss to Cremonese in Serie B. Claudio Gomes put Palermo up in the 55th and Matteo Brunori doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 72nd. Cremonese pulled a goal back in the 74th, equalized in the 86th, and went ahead five minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 62nd for Bari’s 0-0 home draw with Salernitana.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 79th for Bournemouth’s 2-1 home loss to Brentford in the Premier League. An own-goal put Bournemouth up in the 17th. Brentford equalized in the 30th and went ahead in the 71st minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham shutout Spurs 2-0 at home. Rodrigo Muniz opened the scoring for Fulham in the 78th and Ryan Sessegnon added a goal in the 88th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-1 at Bristol City in the Championship. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 6th and 23rd, Norwich’s Borja Sainz scored in the 82nd minute. Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Yousef Salech scored for Cardiff in the 4th and Blackburn equalized in the 16th. Cardiff City retook the lead from a Yakou Meite goal in the 73rd minute.

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 75th for West Brom’s 1-1 home draw with Hull City. Isaac Price put West Brom up in the 67th and Hull equalized in the 79th minute. Haji Wright subbed out three minutes into stoppage time for Coventry City’s 3-0 home win over Sunderland. Wright scored in the 21st, converted a penalty in the 29th, and added a third goal in the 73rd minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at Luton Town.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 2-2 at QPR after falling behind to goals in the 17th and 30th. After an own-goal in the 40th cut QPR’s lead in half, Jayden Bogle equalized for Leeds in the 51st. QPR saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach won 4-2 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Alassane Plea put Gladbach up from the penalty spot in the 7th, doubling the lead in the 28th. Werder Bremen pulled a goal back in the 38th and equalized from the penalty spot a minute into first-half stoppage time. Plea scored again for Gladbach in the 47th and Tim Kleindienst finished off the goals in the 81st. Kleindienst saw red two minutes into stoppage time.

John Tolkin subbed on in the 81st for Holstein Kiel’s 3-1 loss at Heidenheim. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 33rd and 47th, Phil Harres scored for Holstein Kiel in the 87th. Heidenheim added a third goal three minutes into stoppage time. Julian Green subbed out in the 61st for Furth’s 3-0 loss at Nurnberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Nurnberg scored in the 4th, 39th, and four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Green saw yellow in the 18th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 3-2 at home to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 4th and 37th, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back in the 49th and Reo Hatate equalized in the 74th. Rangers scored again in the 88th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Frank Magri put Toulouse up in the 3rd. Strasbourg equalized in the 47th and scored again in the 54th minute.

Tanner Tessmann subbed on at halftime for Lyon’s 4-2 home win over Le Havre. Alexandre Lacazette converted a Lyon penalty in the 22nd. Le Havre equalized from the penalty spot in the 31st and went ahead a minute into stoppage time. Malick Fofana equalized for Lyon in the 78th, Georges Mikautadze scored in the 82nd, and Thiago Almada finished off the goals six minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-1 at Beerschot. Griffin Yow converted a Westerlo penalty seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. An own-goal leveled the score in the 71st. Westerlo scored again in the 86th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 76th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 0-0 at home with Royal Antwerp.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 62nd for PSV’s 3-0 win at Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. Ivan Perisic put PSV up in the 4th, Noa Lang doubled the lead in the 39th, and Luuk de Jong finished off the scoring in the 53rd minute. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 63rd for FC Twente’s 6-2 home loss to Feyenoord. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 10th, 14th, and 23rd, Twente’s Sem Steijn converted a penalty in the 41st. Feyenoord added goals in the 53rd and 62nd. Steijn scored again in the 71st. Feyenoord finished off the goals in the 90th minute. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht lost 1-0 at home to NEC to an 82nd minute penalty.

George Bello’s LASK lost 4-2 at Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Up 2-0 from a goal in the 31st and a penalty in the 50th, Sturm Graz saw red in the 67th. LASK’s Modou Cisse scored in the 77th. Sturm Graz added a third goal in the 83rd. Robert Zulj scored for LASK in the 85th. Sturm Graz converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time. Bello saw yellow in the 69th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 72nd for Maccabi Haifa’s 3-3 home draw with Beitar Jerusalem. Dia Saba put Maccabi Haifa up in the 9th with Beitar Jerusalem equalizing in the 39th and going ahead from a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Maccabi Haifa retook the lead from a Lior Refaelov penalty seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Xander Severina scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 79th and Beitar Jerusalem equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 79th for Club America’s 3-1 win at Atlas in Liga MX. Rodrigo Aguirre put Club America up in the 47th and Cristian Calderon doubled the lead in the 50th. Atlas pulled a goal back in the 65th, but Aguirre scored again in the 74th minute. Joe Corona subbed on in the 78th for Tijuana in their 4-1 loss at Pachuca. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 26th, 33rd, and 55th, Raul Zuniga scored for Tijuana in the 89th. Pachuca finished out the goals five minutes into stoppage time.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 56th for Huracan’s 2-0 home win over Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Primera Division. Huracan took the lead from a Pedro Ojeda goal in the 69th and Eric Ramirez converted a penalty in the 88th minute.

Did Not Play: Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Millwall 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 0 – Oxford United 1), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 1 – Mansfield Town 2), James Sands (St Pauli 1 – Hoffenheim 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Augsburg 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Bochum 1), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 2 – Freiburg 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 0 – RB Leipzig 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 5 – Eintracht Braunschweig 1), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – Erzgebirge Aue 0), Auston Trusty (Celtic 2 – Rangers 3), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 3 – Leganes 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 2 – Angers 0), Jordan Pefok (Reims 0 – Brest 0), Richy Ledezma, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman (PSV 3 – Waalwijk 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 2 – St Gallen 0), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 0 – AaB 3), Cade Cowell (Chivas 1 – Juarez 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Queretaro 1), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Sportivo Ameliano 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Peacock and Univision: USA vs Panama at 7pm and Canada vs Mexico at 10:30pm. UEFA Nations League on FS2: Turkey vs Hungary at 1pm and Croatia vs France at 3:45pm. FS1 has Netherlands vs Spain at 3:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Armenia vs Georgia at 1pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Torque vs Juventud at 4pm and Penarol vs Liverpool at 7pm. CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Universo: Brazil vs Colombia at 8;45pm. Fox Deportes has the Chivas vs Atlas friendly at 11pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA World Cup qualifying on Fox Soccer Plus: Cyprus vs San Marino at 1pm. Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying on Fox Soccer Plus: Suriname vs Martinique at 6pm and Guadeloupe vs Nicaragua at 8pm. FS2 has St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Jamaica at 7pm and Belize vs Costa Rica at 10pm ET.

Photo by Tiziano Ballabio/Ipa Sport/Ipa – LiveMedia-IPA – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com