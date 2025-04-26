MLS Week 10: Seven goals for Nashville, Houston beats Austin

Week 10 of the 2025 Major League Soccer season started with Cincinnati beating Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at home. Kevin Denkey put Cincinnati up in the 43rd, doubling the lead in the 78th. Sporting KC’s Zorhan Bassong scored in the 89th minute.

“I told the guys it was our best performance organizationally from the defensive perspective,” Sporting Kansas City interim coach Kerry Zavagnin said. “It was one moment, the goal that they scored. It was one moment. But we’re getting better and better in how we’re looking at defending the game, so I’m really proud of the guys top to bottom.”

NYCFC shutout Toronto 1-0 on the road, with Alonso Martinez converting a penalty in the 64th minute.

The New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 at home. Noah Eile scored for the Red Bulls in the 67th minute.

“If we didn’t create any chances, if we were playing for 90 minutes without any idea about what to do, it would be worse,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “We need to keep believing and we don’t have too much time to talk about this game, about the good and the bad, because we play Toronto in four days.”

Philadelphia shutout DC United 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Jakob Glesnes goal in the 15th. Danley Jean Jacques scored in the 52nd and Bruno Damiani finished off the scoring in the 77th minute.

Orlando City beat Atlanta 3-0 at home, with Luis Muriel converting a penalty in the 42nd. Alexander Freeman made it 2-0 in the 51st and Marco Pasalic scored in the 67th minute.

“Obviously we couldn’t score,” Atlanta midfielder Alexey Miranchuk said. “We conceded goals. It’s a tough situation, what can I say? A tough situation, difficult situation for all of us. I don’t know how, but you have to find some way to stay positive. Keep working. Stay together. Trust the process, and you have to believe that we don’t want to go through this period.”

New England shutout Charlotte 1-0 on the road with Carles Gil scoring in the 77th minute. “We’re over the moon,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “We just beat the team that was top of the East, a team that’s putting up quality numbers of goals against opponents, a team that has scored a lot of goals in the second half. We shut them down. Another clean sheet, so that’s three clean sheets in a row, that’s three wins a row.”

Columbus beat San Jose 2-1 at home, going ahead from a Sean Zawadzki goal in the 28th. Josef Martinez equalized for the Earthquakes in the 40th. Max Arfsten returned the Crew lead in the 62nd minute.

“I thought our team played well,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “Obviously, Columbus is a very good team and playing at home. It’s never easy playing here. I thought we played well. We had our chances to get a second goal for sure. I think overall, we had a good performance. It’s something for our team to build on.”

Real Salt Lake won 3-1 at San Diego, taking the lead from a Diego Luna goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. San Diego’s Hirving Lozano equalized from a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Luna put RSL up for good from the penalty spot in the 54th, and Samuel Junqua finished off the scoring in the 66th. RSL’s Bode Hidalgo saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Houston shutout Austin 2-0 at home, with an Ondrej Lingr goal giving them the lead in the 61st. Ezequiel Ponce made it 2-0 Dynamo in the 79th minute.

Nashville beat Chicago 7-2 at home, going ahead from a Sam Surridge penalty in the 15th. Jeisson Palacios doubled the lead in the 22nd and Hany Mukhtar scored in the 25th and 31st. Surridge converted a penalty nine minutes into first-half stoppage time and added goals in the 50th and 57th. Chicago’s Philip Zinckernagel scored in the 64th and Hugo Cuypers pulled a goal back in the 71st minute.

Colorado came back to draw 1-1 at home with Seattle. Daniel Musovski scoured for the Sounders in the 45th and Djordje Mihailovic equalized for the Rapids in the 54th minute.

Four games remain on Sunday’s schedule.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by the Houston Dynamo