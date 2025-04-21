Leeds score six, goals for Wright and Cardoso

Monday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Championship, where Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 3-1 at Plymouth Argyle. Trailing from goals in the 40th and 43rd, Wright scored for Coventry in the 45th. Plymouth added a third goal in the 65th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 1-1 home draw with Oxford United. Yousef Salech put Cardiff up in the 56th and Oxford United equalized in the 79th minute. Daryl Dike’s West Brom lost 3-1 at home to Derby County, falling behind to goals in the 7th and 30th. Adam Armstrong pulled a goal back for West Brom in the 70th, but Derby scored again in the 87th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United beat Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City 6-0 at home to seal promotion to the Premier League. Gooch subbed on at halftime and Aaronson subbed out in the 86th. Joel Piroe scored for Leeds in the 6th, 8th, and 20th with Junior Firpo making it 4-0 in the 26th. Piroe scored again in the 41st and Wilfired Gnoto added a goal in the 59th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 3-1 at Millwall. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 39th, Norwich’s Shane Duffy pulled a goal back four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Millwall scored again in the 69th minute. Caleb Wiley’s Watford lost 1-0 at Portsmouth to a 25th minute goal. Watford’s Kelvin Keben saw red in the 57th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday. Boro went up from a Finn Azaz goal in the 11th. Sheffield Wednesday equalized in the 54th and went ahead in the 89th minute. In League One, Donovan Pines’s Barnsley drew 1-1 at home with Peterborough United. Trailing from the 17th, Jonathan Russell equalized for Barnsley a minute into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 3-1 at Girona in La Liga. Cardoso opened the scoring in the 6th, Antony doubled the lead in the 39th, and Isco made it 3-0 in the 42nd. Girona pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Lausanne’s 2-0 home win over Lugano in the Swiss Super League. Fousseni Diabate put Laussane up in the 27th and Morgan Poaty doubled the lead in the 38th minute.

The Serie A and Serie B schedules were postponed due to the death of Pope Francis.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Espanyol at 1pm and Barcelona vs Mallorca at 3:30pm. Pro League on FS2: Damac vs Al Nassr at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs PSG at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Aston Villa at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: LDU Quito vs Flamengo at 6pm, Colo COlo vs Racing Club at 8:30pm, and Barcelona vs Universitario at 10pm ET.

