USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace draws with Bournemouth, goals in Ligue 1

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth. Richards saw red a minute into stoppage time and Adams subbed out in the 61st. Adams saw yellow in the 18th minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea after an Alex Iwobi goal gave them the lead in the 20th. Chelsea equalized in the 83rd and scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 81st for Monaco’s 0-0 home draw with Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Jordan Pefok’s Reims shutout Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse 1-0 at home. McKenzie saw red in the 27th and Pefok subbed out in the 62nd. Pefok scored the game’s only goal in the 39th minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 2-1 at St Etienne. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 10th and 67th, Tessmann scored for Lyon in the 76th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 2-2 at Empoli in Serie A. Empoli went up in the 59th with Venezia’s John Yeboah equalizing in the 68th and Busio scoring in the 85th. Empoli equalized in the 87th minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 75th for AC Milan’s 1-0 loss at Empoli. AC Milan fell behind in the 62nd minute.

Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 63rd for Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Maximilian Arnold put Wolfsburg up in the 3rd. Mainz equalized in the 37th and went ahead in the 40th. Denis Vavro equalized for Wolfsburg in the 89th minute. Joe Scally subbed out in the 70th for Gladbach’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Ko Itakura put Gladbach up in the 24th. Dortmund equalized in the 41st, went ahead in the 44th, and added a goal four minutes into stoppage time. Gladbach’s Kevin Stoger converted a penalty in the 56th minute.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 1-0 at Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Karlsruher scored in the 75th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on for SV Waldhof in the 85th in their 1-1 draw at Hannover 96 II in the 3.Liga. Felix Lohkemper scored for Waldhof in the 19th and Hannover 96 II equalized in two minutes into first-half stoppage time. SV Waldhof’s Arianit Ferati saw red in the 77th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 5-0 at St Johnstone in the Premiership. Callum McGregor opened the scoring for Celtic in the 34th, Daizen Maeda added a goal in the 37th, Adam Idah made it 3-0 in the 45th, and Maeda scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time. Jota finished off the scoring for Celtic in the 67th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege in Belgium. Dennis Eckert scored for Standard in the 59th and Westerlo’s Serhiy Sydorchuk equalized in the 87th minute.

Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht beat Ajax 4-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Sebastien Haller put Utrecht up in the 29th, Miguel Rodriguez added goals in the 52nd and 63rd, and Aaronson finished off the scoring in the 85th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 61st for Valur’s 3-1 win at Grindavik in the Icelandic Cup round of 32. Marius Lundemo put Valur up in the 20th and Grindavik equalized in the 45th. Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson put Valur up for good in the 49th and Adam Palsson scored in the 78th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 43rd for Maccabi Haifa’s 1-0 home win over Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli Premier League. An own-goal in the 8th minute was the difference.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America shutout Mazatlan 5-0 at home in Liga MX. Victor Davila put Club America up in the 4th, Alvaro Fidalgo doubled the lead in the 13th with Zendejas assisting, and Davila converted a penalty in the 51st. Fidalgo scored again in the 58th with Zendejas assisting and Rodrigo Aguirre finished off the scoring in the 75th minute.

Cade Cowell subbed on in the 90th for Chivas in their 1-1 draw at Atlas. An own-goal put Chivas up in the 31st and Atlas equalized in the 35th minute.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan drew 1-1 at home with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina. Trailing from the 33rd and playing a man up from the 43rd, Huracan’s Leandro Lescano equalized in the 60th minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 0 – Bournemouth 0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 0 – Atalanta 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Augsburg 0), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 2 – Wolfsburg 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 3 – Gladbach 2), James Sands (St Pauli 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 1), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 1 – RB Leipzig 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Ulm 2), Auston Trusty (Celtic 5 – St Johnstone 0), George Bello (LASK 2 – WSG Tirol 0), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 3 – AaB 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Club America 5), Joe Corona (Tijuana 4 – Santos Laguna 0), Aan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Trinidense 0)

Photo by Jeff Mood – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com