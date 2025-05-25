MLS Week 15: Charlotte beats Columbus

Week 15 of the 2025 MLS season opened at Lumen Field, with Seattle shutting out FC Dallas 1-0 at home. Albert Rusnak converted a Sounders penalty in the 86th minute.

“Feel disappointed for our guys that fought,” Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “They fought, and to lose like that is hard to swallow. Proud of their fight, and we’ve got to look at it, and we got to become better for it. Work at the margins that we’re losing on right now and that’s all we can do, is not accept it. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and blame. We gotta stand up to this, and we gotta understand how the margins work in this league, and where the margins lie.”

San Diego beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Diego Fagundez goal in the 40th. Luca de la Torre equalized for San Diego in the 41st and Hirving Lozano scored five minutes into stoppage time.

“First and foremost, everybody should take note of this moment in time is a big moment for the club,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “These are moments that clubs are built on. These are the moments nobody will forget, that inspire an entire region and make the club real. Guys got the goal in 95th minute, and it’s an amazing goal.”

Montreal drew 2-2 at home with LAFC, taking the lead from a Giacomo Vrioni goal in the 5th. Prince Owusu doubled the Montreal lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd. LAFC’s Mark Delgado pulled a goal back in the 38th and Olivier Giroud equalized in the 77th minute.

“We were aware that a two-goal lead against a team of this calibre and level can change very quickly,” Montreal’s Jonathan Sirois said. “We were mature and tried to manage their chances, especially in the second half. They didn’t have many chances, and defensively I think it was a good game for us, despite their excellent attack. We went back to our identity. For a large part of the first half, we were very aggressive and did not let them play as they wanted to.”

Charlotte beat Columbus 3-2 at home after trailing from an Ibrahim Aliyu goal in the 15th. Charlotte’s Patrick Agyemang equalized in the 19th and put them up in the 24th. Malte Amundsen leveled the score for the Crew in the 65th, but Pep Biel scored for Charlotte in the 75th minute.

“They were just dangerous on the attack,” Columbus midfielder Darlington Nagbe. “I think we were just pushing to tie the game – win the game. So, I think that’s a consequence of pushing the game and trying to be on the front foot all the time, which is positive, which is why we’ve been a successful team. But I just thought they were good on the counter today.”

The Red Bulls won 2-0 at DC United, going ahead from a Cameron Harper goal in the 42nd. Mohammed Sofo doubled the lead five minutes into stoppage time.

Orlando City shutout Portland 1-0 at home on a Duncan McGuire goal in the 39th minute.

Philadelphia drew 3-3 at home with Inter Miami, going ahead from a Quinn Sullivan goal in the 7th. Tai Baribo doubled the Union lead in the 44th. Inter Miami pulled a goal back through Tadeo Allende in the 60th, but Baribo scored again for Philadelphia in the 73rd. Lionel Messi scored for Miami in the 87th and Telasco Segovia equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Nashville won 2-1 at Toronto, with Sam Surridge scoring in the 57th and 89th. Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time.

Minnesota drew 1-1 at home with Austin, taking the lead when Michael Boxall scored in the 16th. Zan Kolmanic equalized for Austin in the 27th minute.

Sporting Kansas City drew 3-3 at home with the Revolution. New England went ahead when Tomas Chancalay scored in the 13th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 22nd. Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi pulled a goal back in the 53rd, Dejan Jovelic equalized from the penalty spot in the 59th, and Manu Garcia put Sporting up in the 61st. Maximiliano Urruti equalized for New England in the 84th minute.

“What I love is that we have the ability to raise our level,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “Our level in the first half was as good as it gets and if we play like that, I don’t think there’s a team that can beat us. Obviously, it’s great that we can come back, not lose the game, and we can raise our level when we’re down a goal, that we show a good mentality in those situations. But for me, the complacency part of this team is something that needs to change.”

Vancouver won 3-2 at Real Salt Lake after falling behind 2-0. Zavier Gozo opened the scoring in the 1st and Diego Luna doubled the lead in the 4th. Brian White pulled a goal back for the Whitecaps in the 20th and equalized in the 25th. Vancouver took the lead from a Pedro Vite goal in the 90th minute.

San Jose drew 3-3 at home with Houston. The Dynamo took the lead from an Ezequiel Ponce goal in the 31st and Felipe Andrade doubled the lead in the 50th. Preston Judd pulled a goal back for the Earthquakes in the 66th. Judd equalized in the 72nd and Daniel Munie put San Jose up in the 76th. Griffin Dorsey equalized for Houston a minute into stoppage time.

After a weather delay in the 7th, Colorado shutout St Louis City 1-0 at home. Darren Yapi scored for the Rapids in the 41st minute.

