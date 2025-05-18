The roundup of the USMNT players abroad starts with Timmy Chandler’s Crystal Palace shutting out Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the 2024-25 FA Cup. Eberechi Eze scored the game’s only goal in the 16th minute.

In the Premier League, Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 89th for Fulham’s 3-2 home win at Brentford. Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for Fulham in the 16th. Brentford equalized in the 22nd and took the lead in the 43rd. Tom Cairney equalized for Fulham in the 68th and Harry Wilson scored in the 70th minute.

Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 3-1 at Sparta Rotterdam to clinch the Eredivisie title. Ivan Perisic put PSV up in the 27th and Sparta equalized in the 52nd. PSV retook the lead from a Luuk de Jong goal in the 58th and Tillman scored in the 84th. Tillman saw yellow in the 43rd minute. Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 72nd for Utrecht’s 0-0 draw at Fortuna Sittard. Utrecht finished in 4th-place.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America advanced to the Liga MX Clausura final on the higher seed tiebreaker over Cruz Azul after finishing 2-2 on aggregate. Club America won 2-1 at home on the night, drawing the series 2-2 on aggregate and holding the higher seed entering the playoffs in 2nd to Cruz Azul’s 3rd-place. Cruz Azul took the lead on the night in the 57th. Club America’s Henry Martin equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th and Cristian Borja scored in the 79th minute. Club America will play Toluca over two legs in the final series.

Joe Scally subbed on in the 67th for Gladbach’s 1-0 home loss to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg scored in the 50th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed out two minutes into stoppage time for Mainz’s 2-2 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Paul Nebel put Mainz up in the 35th. Leverkusen equalized from the penalty spot in the 49th and went ahead in the 54th. Mainz’s Jonathan Burkhardt equalized from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 79th for Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 home win over Holstein Kiel. Serhou Guitassy put Dortmund up from the penalty spot in the 3rd and Holstein Kiel saw red in the 9th. Marcel Sabitzer doubled the Dortmund lead in the 47th and Felix Nmecha finished off the scoring in the 72nd minute.

Julian Green subbed on in the 60th for Furth’s 3-2 home win over Hamburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Felix Klaus put Furth up in the 41st with Hamburg equalizing in the 50th. Klaus converted a Furth penalty in the 57th and scored again in the 63rd. Hamburg converted a penalty in the 67th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 1-1 at home with St Mirren in the final round of the Scottish Premiership. Trailing from the 51st, James Forrest equalized for Celtic four minutes into stoppage time. Celtic had already clinched the title.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus shutout Udinese 2-0 at home in Serie A. Weah subbed on in the 72nd and McKennie subbed out in the 81st. Nicolas Gonzalez put Juventus up in the 61st and Dusan Vlahovic doubled the lead in the 88th minute. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 3-1 at AS Roma. Pulisic subbed out in the 90th minute. Trailing from the 3rd, AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez saw red in the 21st. Joao Felix equalized for AC Milan in the 39th. Roma retook the lead in the 58th and added a goal in the 87th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 3-0 at Cagliari to goals in the 11th, 41st, and 71st minutes.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 4-1 at Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Real Betis fell behind 2-0 to goals in the 10th and three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Real Betis’s Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back in the 67th. Atletico Madrid added goals in the 75th and six minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 3-2 at St Etienne in Ligue 1. Warren Kamanzi put Toulouse up in the 10th and Joshua King doubled the lead in the 15th. St Etienne pulled a goal back in the 38th. Yann Gboho extended the Toulouse lead in the 58th with St Etienne scoring again in the 63rd minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 69th for Lyon’s 2-0 home win over Angers. Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty in the 55th and scored again in the 77th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 69th for Reims in their 2-1 home loss to Lille. Down a goal from the 37th, Sergio Akieme equalized for Reims in the 60th. Lille converted a penalty in the 86th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-0 at Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Pro League. Thomas Van den Keybus scored for Westerlo in the 28th and Alfie Devine doubled the lead in the 82nd minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 0-0 at home with Dender.

George Bello’s LASK lost 1-0 at Grazer AK. LASK’s Andres Andrade saw red in the 14th and Grazer scored in the 72nd minute.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan won 1-0 at Rosario Central in Argentina’s Primera Division. Walter Mazzanti scored the Huracan goal in the 21st minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace won the FA Cup), Richy Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi (PSV 3 – Sparta Rotterdam 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 0 – Ajax 2, Twente finished 6th in the Eredivisie), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Gladbach 0, Wolfsburg finished 11th), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Freiburg 1, Eintracht finished 3rd), James Sands (St Pauli 0 – VfL Bochum 2, St Pauli finished 14th), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 0 – Borussia Dortmund 3, Holstein Kiel finished 17th), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Hannover 96 2, Hertha finished 11th), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 0 -Arminia Bielefeld 1, Waldhof finished 13th in the 3.Liga), Auston Trusty (Celtic 1 – St Mirren 1, Celtic finished 1st in the Scottish Premiership), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 0 – Juve Stabia 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 0 – Lens 4), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 1 – Lugano 1), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 5 – Lyngby 1), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – General Caballero 1)

