USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace wins, Bournemouth loses in the Premier League

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Wolverhampton 4-2 at home. Palace fell behind in the 24th with Eddie Nketiah equalizing in the 27th and scoring again in the 32nd. Ben Chilwell extended the Crystal Palace lead in the 50th. Wolverhampton pulled a goal back in the 62nd, but Eberechi Eze finished off the Palace scoring in the 86th minute.

Tyler Adam’s Bournemouth lost 3-1 at Manchester City, falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 14th and 38th. Manchester City went a man down in the 67th and Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook saw red in the 73rd. Manchester city added a third goal in the 89th. Daniel Jebbison scored for Bournemouth six minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the US Open Cup round of 16, Chicago won 3-1 at New England. An own-goal put the Fire up in the 38th, Hugo Cuypers doubled the lead in the 69th, and Philip Zinckernagel made it 3-0 in the 79th. Chicago gave up an own-goal in the 89th minute.

San Jose needed extra time to advance past Portland 1-0 at home. Jack Skahan scored the Earthquakes’ goal in the 116th minute.

In the Canadian Championship quarterfinal first-legs, Forge FC beat CF Montreal 1-0 at home. Brian Wright scored the Forge goal in the 78th minute. Valour drew 2-2 at home with the Vancouver Whitecaps after falling behind to a Sam Adekugbe goal in the 6th. Valour’s Rocco Romeo equalized in the 38th and Bruno Figueiredo scored in the 51st. Ali Ahmed equalized for Vancouver in the 80th minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej at 12pm and Al Wehda vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Europa League final on CBS Sports: Spurs vs Manchester United at 3pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Red Bulls vs Dallas at 7:30pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Vancouver FC vs Cavalry at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Toluca at 10pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Sporting Cristal at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Betis vs Valencia at 3pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Sport vs Alianza Lima at 9pm ET.

