Leagues Cup: Orlando and Inter Miami win

Saturday in the Leagues Cup started with Orlando City beating Atlas 3-1 at home. Ivan Angulo opened the scoring for Orlando in the 9th with Matias Coccaro equalizing for Atlas in the 50th. Martin Ojeda returned Orlando’s lead in the 57th. Coccaro saw red seven minutes into stoppage time. Orlando City’s Marco Pasalic finished off the scoring 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Inter Miami beat Necaxa 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation at Chase Stadium. Telasco Segovia put Inter Miami up in the 12th. Inter Miami’s Maximiliano Falcon saw red in the 17th. Tomas Badaloni equalized for Necaxa in the 33rd. Necaxa’s Cristian Calderon saw red in the 60th. A Ricardo Monreal goal gave Necaxa the lead in the 81st, but Jordi Alba equalized for Miami two minutes into stoppage time. Necaxa failed to convert in the third round of penalties while Inter Miami went five-for-five from the spot.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America beat Minnesota 8-7 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in regulation in Houston. Tani Oluwaseyi put United up in the 16th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 27th. Bongokuhle Hlongwane returned the Minnesota lead in the 31st with Raul Zuniga equalizing for Club America in the 53rd. Club America’s Igor Lichnovsky saw red in the 62nd. Minnesota retook the lead from a Carlos Harvey goal in the 65th. Club America equalized when Sebastian Caceres scored in the 90th minute. Minnesota didn’t convert in the eighth round of penalties while Club America scored on all of their attempts.

“I want to make sure this team continues to grow, we continue to build momentum, and ideally, we get through,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsay said. “If we don’t, I want to be in a really good place come Wednesday night and feel really good about the team, where it is, and what we’re able to do in the closing stages of MLS.”

Atletico San Luis won 4-1 on penalties at Real Salt Lake after drawing 2-2 in regulation. Braian Ojeda opened the scoring for RSL in the 9th with Joao Pedro equalizing in the 24th. RSL had a penalty saved in the 67th. San Luis went ahead from a Miguel Garcia goal in the 82nd. Ojeda equalized for RSL in the 88th minute. Real Salt Lake failed to convert in rounds one and two of penalties, while San Luis made all four of their attempts.

UNAM Pumas beat Atlanta 3-2 in Orlando. Alvaro Angulo converted a Pumas penalty in the 23rd to open the scoring. An own-goal leveled the score in the 35th. United took the lead in the 34th from an Emmnauel Latte Lath goal. Adalberto Carrasquilla equalized for Pumas in the 62nd and scored again in the 89th. Pumas’ Keylor Navas saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Portland shutout Queretaro 1-0 at home. Christian Paredes scored the Timbers’ goal in the 36th. Queretaro’s Jonathan Perlaza saw red in the 45th minute.

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in Belgium, where Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Xulte Waregem 3-1 at home. Griffin Yow put Westerlo up in the 1st and Josimar Alcocer doubled the lead in the 11th. Zulte Waregem pulled a goal back in the 30th. Isa Sakamoto scored for Westerlo in the 82nd minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at home with Dender. Dennis Eckert put Standard up in the 65th and Dender equalized in the 85th. Fossey saw yellow in the 29th minute.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Concacaf