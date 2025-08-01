Leagues Cup: Red Bulls beat Chivas, Seattle scores seven

Thursday’s Leagues Cup schedule started with FC Cincinnati beating Monterrey 3-2 at home. Evander opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the 31st with Sergio Canales equalizing for Monterrey in the 45th. Luca Orellano returned the Cincinnati lead in the 53rd and Pavel Bucha added a goal in the 90th. Monterrey pulled a goal back through German Berterame four minutes into stoppage time.

“I think you see it the performance and the result,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Like I said, it’s very strong opponent, and that can make you uncomfortable in a lot of ways. And I thought for long stretches we controlled some of their dangers, some of their threats, to not have to defend the box in ways that cause too much stress on our guys and you know, we still conceded two goals. But, you look at those and try to understand how to get those moments right. But that’s progress from what we we’ve been doing.”

Charlotte lost 4-1 to Juarez at home, falling behind to a Madson goal in the 7th. Idan Toklomati equalized for Charlotte in the 18th, but Juarez retook the lead from a Madson goal in the 21st. Moises Mosquera made it 3-1 Juarez two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Toklomati saw red for Charlotte in the 80th. Juarez’s Oscar Estupinan scored in the 90th minute.

The Red Bulls beat Chivas 1-0 at home. Emil Forsberg scored the game’s only goal from a free kick seven minutes into stoppage time. Richy Ledezma subbed out in the 65th for Cade Cowell.

Colorado came back to beat Santos Laguna 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Jordan Carillo goal in the 53rd. Rafael Navarro equalized for the Rapids in the 62nd and scored again in the 86th. Santos Laguna’s Emmanuel Echeverria saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

“We love these tournaments,” Colorado coach Chris Armas said. “You can see what makes the tournament so special. So much respect for the Mexican teams and the coaches, the tactics. It’s such a challenge for us and pushes us.”

Seattle shutout Cruz Azul 7-0 at home, going ahead from a Yeimar Gomez goal in the 48th. Obed Vargas doubled the lead in the 50th, Jesus Ferreira scored in the 58th, and Osaze De Rosario made it 4-0 in the 69th. Pedro de la Vega added another Sounders goal in the 76th, Nouhou Tolo extended the lead in the 88th, and de la Vega scored again a minute into stoppage time.

The LA Galaxy beat Tijuana 5-2 at home, going ahead from a Matheus Nascimento penalty in the 18th. Gilberto Mora equalized for Tijuana in the 21st. The Galaxy retook the lead from a Gabriel Pec goal in the 39th. Mora equalized again for Tijuana in the 59th. Joseph Paintsil put LA up in the 65th, Marco Reus doubled the lead in the 82nd, and Paintsil scored again a minute into stoppage time. Joe Corona was on the bench for Tijuana.

In the second-leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying second round, Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 70th for Valur’s 2-1 home loss to Kauno Zalgiris. Valur exited the Conference League 3-2 on aggregate. Trailing on the night from the 38th, Orri Omarsson equalized for Valur four minutes into stoppage time. Kauno Zalgiris scored again i the 51st minute.

Did Not Play: Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 5 – FK Vardar 0, Lausanne advances 6-2 on aggregate in the Conference League), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 3 – Torpedo Zhodino 0, Maccabi Haifa advances 4-1 on aggregate in the Conference League)

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Club friendlies on ESPN Deportes: Augsburg vs Crystal Palace at 12pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Penarol vs Progreso at 7pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Deportivo Garcilaso vs Cienciano at 8pm. Women’s Copa America 3rd-place game at 8pm on FS2. Leagues Cup on FS1: Tigres vs San Diego at 11pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has League Two on CBS Sports: Barnet vs Fleetwood Town at 10am. Fox Deportes has the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille friendly at 11am. ESPN Deportes has Gladbach vs Valencia at 2:30pm. Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Widzew Lodz vs Katowice at 11:30am and Lech Poznan vs Gornik Zabrze at 2:15pm. Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Motherwell vs Rangers at 12:30pm.

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Juventud vs Cerro Largo at 10am, River Plate vs Cerro at 2pm, Nacional vs Torque at 4:30pm, and Boston River vs Defensor Sporting at 7pm. Women’s Copa America on FS1: Colombia vs Brazil at 5pm.

Leagues Cup on Univision: Orlando City vs Atlas at 6pm. FS1 has Club America vs Minnesota United at 9pm and Portland vs Queretaro at 11pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Forge vs Valour at 7pm.

Sunday has the Newcastle vs Spurs friendly on CBS Sports at 7am. Bournemouth vs West Ham is on NBC at 2pm. Gox Deportes has Proto vs Atletico Madrid at 2pm. African Nations Championship on beIN Sport: Morocco vs Angola at 11am. Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Celtic vs St Mirren at 11:30am. Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Legia Warszawa vs Arka Gdynia at 2:15pm.

Primera Division on GolTV: Racing vs Wanderers at 11:30am, Liverpool vs Danubio at 2pm, and Plaza Colonia vs Miramar Misiones at 4:30pm. NWSL on ABC: Washington vs Portland at 12:30pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Ottawa vs York at 4pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Real Espana vs Marathon at 6pm. Leagues Cup on FS1: Chivas vs Charlotte at 7:50pm and Seattle vs Santos Laguna at 10:30pm.

Monday has the African Nations Championship on beIN Sport: Niger vs Guinea at 10am and Uganda vs Algeria at 1pm. Fox Deportes has the Sevilla vs Al Quadisiya friendly at 3pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Halifax vs Vancouver FC at 3pm and Pacific vs Cavalry at 6pm. All Times Eastern

