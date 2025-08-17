MLS Week 28: LAFC wins at New England, Minnesota beats Seattle

Week 28 of the 2025 Major League Soccer season began with Montreal drawing 1-1 at home with DC. Jackson Hopkins put United up in the 28th and Luca Petrasso equalized in the 41st minute.

“I think that we did a very good first-half, even if we conceded the first goal,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “But we came back and I think that we deserved more in the first-half. We started the second half well. I think that we were a bit more predictable, because they closed very well wide. We didn’t have the same courage and quality in the middle to try to go through in the middle and we lost a bit of energy.”

Charlotte shutout Real Salt Lake 1-0 at home. Idan Toklomati scored Charlotte’s goal in the 35th minute.

LAFC won 2-0 at New England. Mark Delgado put LAFC up in the 51st, and Mathieu Choiniere doubled the lead four minutes into stoppage time.

Inter Miami beat the LA Galaxy 3-1 at home, taking the lead from a Jordi Alba goal in the 43rd. Joseph Paintsil equalized for the Galaxy in the 59th. Miami retook the lead from a Lionel Messi goal in the 84th and Luis Suarez scored in the 89th minute.

The Red Bulls shutout Philadelphia 1-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Philadelphia had a penalty saved in the 68th. Dylan Nealis scored for the Red Bulls in the 74th minute.

Toronto came back to draw 1-1 at home with Columbus, falling behind to a Diego Rossi goal in the 8th. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint equalized for Toronto in the 77th minute.

“We were not clean,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “The pace of the game was not fast. Again, it’s not an excuse. This is just a fact. We should have done better. It was a weird game.”

Austin drew 1-1 at home with FC Dallas. After falling behind to a Shaq Moore goal in the 37th, Austin’s Owen Wolff equalized in the 51st minute.

“Proud of the guys’ effort, and that’s what I care most about, is the mentality and the desire for our fans, to play with our heart and play for each other,” FC Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “And so, I thought that was there tonight. But I think we need to clean ourselves up with the ball.”

Minnesota shutout Seattle 1-0 at home, with Joaquin Pereyra scoring in the 73rd minute.

“I’m really pleased with the outcome, of course, the performance,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsay said. “I think if you’d asked beforehand what the group really needed, not necessarily what the group really wanted, but it was a clean sheet. It was a return to the level of resilience and defensive discipline and desperation to keep the ball out of the net that we’ve showed for such long periods of this year, and that’s made us such a difficult team to play.”

Colorado beat Atlanta 3-1 at home, taking the lead from a Darren Yapi goal in the 18th. United’s Alexey Miranchuk equalized in the 20th. The Rapids retook the lead from a Rafael Navarro penalty in the 64th. Navarro scored again in the 71st minute.

Chicago beat St Louis 3-2 at home, with Hugo Cuypers opening the scoring in the 16th. Tomas Ostrak leveled the score for St Louis in the 47th and Marcel Hartel scored in the 59th. Philip Zinckernagel equalized for the Fire in the 67th and Brian Gutierrez scored in the 87th minute.

“The first-half shots weren’t as high-caliber shots, I was not happy with that,” Gutierrez said. “Obviously, I missed the chance also. With football, you have to have a short memory and just keep focusing on the next play. And I think that’s what happened.”

FC Cincinnati won 3-2 at Portland. Kevin Denkey put Cincinnati up in the 10th, Pavel Bucha doubled the lead in the 35th, and Evander made it 3-0 in the 36th. Portland’s Kevin Kelsy pulled a goal back in the 38th and converted a 68th-minute penalty.

After a weather delay, Orlando beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at home. Orlando took the lead from a Tyrese Spencer goal in the 2nd with Sporting KC’s Dejan Joveljic equalizing in the 25th. Ramiro Enrique scored for Orlando in the 76th and Nicolas Rodriguez added a goal in the 83rd minute.

On Sunday, NYCFC came back to beat Nashville 2-1 at Yankee Stadium. Jacob Shaffelburg put Nashville up in the 10th. NYCFC’s Andres Perea equalized in the 40th and Alonso Martinez scored in the 77th minute.

“My view on the game, the first 10, 15 minutes were my biggest surprise of the day,” NYCFC coach Pascal Jansen said. “I told my boys again in the dressing room that this is something that we have to get out of our DNA, out of our system. We’ve had too many matches that start this way, and we have to play catch-up. The quality is there, so that shouldn’t be the problem. But I can’t put my finger on it just yet. But we fought back into the game.”

San Diego won 2-1 at San Jose. Josef Martinez scored for the Earthquakes in the 72nd. Marcus Ingvartsen leveled the score for San Diego in the 81st and Anders Dreyer gave them the lead in the 84th minute.

“This team is a team full of guys who just don’t give up,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “And that’s when special things can happen, because you can maintain calm and say, hey, we’re still going to go after this game, and it’s not just about getting that one, but and it’s about getting the next goal.”

Week 28 ended in Vancouver, where the Whitecaps drew 1-1 at home with Houston. Brian White converted a Vancouver penalty in the 6th and Artur equalized for the Dynamo four minutes into stoppage time. Houston’s Brooklyn Raines saw red three minutes later.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Jeremy Olson – ISIPhotos.com