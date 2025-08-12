USMNT Players Abroad: Goal for Sargent in League Cup

Tuesday saw USMNT players in action in the League Cup, starting with George Campbell’s West Brom losing 3-2 to Derby County on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Aune Heggebo put West Brom up at home in the 67th and Derby County equalized six minutes into stoppage time. West Brom failed to convert in rounds one, two and five of penalties while Derby County didn’t score in rounds two and four. Campbell saw yellow in the 48th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 62nd for Norwich City’s 2-1 win at Watford. Sargent put Norwich up in the 10th and Marcelino Nunez doubled the lead in the 24th. Watford scored in the 68th minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 62rd for Coventry City’s 1-0 home win over Luton Town. Wright assisted on Ellis Simms’s goal in the 57th minute.

Aidan Morris subbed on in the 61st for Middlesbrough’s 4-0 home loss to Doncaster Rovers. Middlesbrough fell behind in the 11th and Doncaster added goals in the 23rd, 84th, and six minutes into stoppage time. Damion Downs subbed out in the 62rd for Southampton’s 1-0 win at Northampton Town. Mateus Fernandes scored Southampton’s goal in the 48th minute.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Derby County 1, 2-3 on penalties), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County 1 – West Brom 1, 3-2 on penalties), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Norwich City 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Swindon Town 1), Matko Miljevic (Huracan 0 – Once Caldas 1, Sudamericana round of 16 first-leg)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Super Cup on CBS Sports: PSG vs Spurs at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes at 6pm and Flamengo vs Internacional at 8:30pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Philadelphia vs Red Bulls at 7pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Forge vs Vancouver Whitecaps at 7pm and Vancouver FC vs Ottawa at 10pm. Concacaf Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Alianza vs Managua at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs LDU Quito at 6pm and Libertad vs River Plate at 8:30pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Motagua vs Caragines at 10pm ET.