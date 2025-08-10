USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace wins Community Shield

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts with Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace winning the 2025 FA Community Shield 3-2 on penalties over Liverpool after drawing 2-2 in regulation at Wembley Stadium. Trailing from the 4th, Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a Crystal Palace penalty in the 17th. Liverpool retook the lead in the 21st. Ismaila Sarr equalized for Palace in the 77th. Liverpool failed to convert in rounds one, two, and four of penalties, while Crystal Palace didn’t score in rounds two and four.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-1 to Millwall at home in the Championship. Trailing from the 51st, Sargent equalized in the 55th. Millwall scored again in the 83rd minute. Haji Wright subbed on in the 67th for Coventry City’s 0-0 home draw with Hull City. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout Swansea City 1-0 at home. Dael Fry scored Boro’s goal in the 51st minute.

Damion Downs subbed on in the 60th for Southampton’s 2-1 home win over Wrexham. Trailing from a penalty in the 22nd, Ryan Manning equalized for Southampton in the 90th. Downs assisted on Jack Stephens’s goal six minutes into stoppage time. George Campbell subbed on in the 89th for West Brom’s 1-0 home win over Blackburn. Isaac Price scored for West Brom in the 15th. West Brom finished a man down when Darnell Furlong saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

In League One, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 61st for Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win at Reading. Jack Whatmough put Huddersfield up in the 74th and Cameron Ashia finished off the goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 2-0 at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. Trusty subbed on in the 67th. Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring for Celtic in the 27th and Reo Hatate doubled the lead in the 66th minute.

Aziel Jackson subbed off at halftime for Jagiellonia Bialystok’s 5-2 home win over Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa. Trailing from the 15th, Oskar Pietuszewski equalized for Jagiellonia Bialystok in the 19th. Cracovia retook the lead in the 20th. Afimico Pululu equalized from the penalty spot for Jagiellonia Bialystok in the 55th. Cracovia sae red in the 69th. Taras Romanczuk put Jagiellonia Bialystok ahead for good in the 73rd, with Alejandro Pozo scoring in the 82nd and Dimitris Rallis adding a goal in the 88th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 72nd for Lausanne’s 2-1 home loss to FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League. Down a goal from the 24th, Lausanne’s Kaly Sene equalized in the 41st. FC Zurich scored again in the 66th minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege beat Genk 2-1 at home in the Jupiler League. Thomas Henry converted a Standard Liege penalty in the 37th and Fissey doubled the lead in the 54th. Genk pulled a goal back in the 70th minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at home to Mechelen to an 84th minute goal.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 82nd for PSV’s 6-1 home win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. PSV’s Ruben van Bommel opened the scoring in the 3rd, Ivan Perisic doubled the lead in the 40th, and Dest added a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Joey Veerman made it 4-0 PSV in the 50th. Sparta pulled a goal back in the 63rd. Guus Til extended the PSV lead in the 70th and Yarek Gasiorowski finished off the scoring in the 77th. Dest saw yellow in the 81st minute. Taylor Booth’s FC Twente lost 1-0 at PEC Zwolle to an 8th minute goal.

Julian Green subbed out in the 86th for Furth’s 3-2 loss at Eintracht Braunschweig. Felix Klaus put Furth up in the 15th, with Eintracht Braunschweig equalizing in the 32nd and going ahead in the 35th. Eintracht Braunschweig converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 71st for Sonderjyske’s 1-0 loss at Viborg in the Superliga. Viborg scored in the 33rd minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 67th for Valur’s 2-1 home win over Breidablik in the Besta deild. Trailing from the 4th, Bjarni Antonsson equalized for Valur in the 70th and Orri Omarsson scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Donovan Pines subbed on in the 62nd for Grazer AK’s 5-0 loss at Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Grazer AK’s Sadik Fofanan saw red in the 23rd. RB Salzburg went ahead six minutes into first-half stoppage time, adding goals in the 56th, 76th, converting a penalty in the 81st, and finishing off the scoring in the 82nd minute.

George Bello’s LASK lost 3-1 at WSG Tirol, going behind in the 13th and giving up a penalty in the 25th. Bello pulled a goal back in the 50th. WSG Tirol scored again in the 85th minute.

Marco Farfan subbed on in the 81st for Tigres in their 7-0 home win over Puebla in Liga MX. Ozziel Herrera opened the scoring for Tigres in the 6th, Diego Lainez made it 2-0 in the 36th, and Juan Brunetta scored in the 51st. Angel Correa added a Tigres goal in the 55th and Puebla gave up an own-goal in the 58th. Diego Sanchez scored for Tigres in the 72nd. Puebla’s Ariel Gamarra saw red in the 76th. Andre-Pierre Gignac converted a Tigres penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America shutout Queretaro 1-0 at home. Dagoberto Espinoza scored for Club America in the 6th minute.

In the Liga de Expansion, Ventura Alvarado subbed out in the 85th for Irapuato’s 4-2 loss at Leones Negros. Benjamin Sanchez put Irapuato up in the 8th and Jassiel Ruiz doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time. Leones Negros pulled a goal back in the 46th, equalized in the 51st, and added goals in the 82nd and 87th. Alvarado saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma subbed out in the 71st for Chivas in their 1-0 loss at Santos Laguna. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 86th. Santos Laguna converted a penalty in the 29th and saw red a minute into stoppage time.

On Monday, Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 62nd for Reims’ 2-2 draw at Amiens in Ligue 2. Trailing from an own-goal in the 14th, Mamadou Diakhon equalized for Reims in the 32nd. A Hafiz Ibrahim goal gave Reims the lead in the 80th. Amiens equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Caleb Wiley (Watford 0 – Charlton 1), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County 1 – Stoke City 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Blackburn 0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 6 – Sparta 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Karlsruher 0), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 0 – Hansa Rostock 1), Jonathan Amon (Velje BK 1 – Brondby 2), Matko Miljevic (Huracan 1 – Tigre 0), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 0 – Nacional 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Mazatlan 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

League Cup on CBS Sports: Bromley vs Ipswich Town at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Fortazela vs Velez Sarsfield at 6pm and Atletico Nacional vs Sao Paulo at 8:30pm. Concacaf Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Aguila vs Hercules at 10pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Super Cup on CBS Sports: PSG vs Spurs at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes at 6pm and Flamengo vs Internacional at 8:30pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Philadelphia vs Red Bulls at 7pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Forge vs Vancouver Whitecaps at 7pm and Vancouver FC vs Ottawa at 10pm. Concacaf Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Alianza vs Managua at 10pm ET.

Photo by John Patrick Fletcher – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com