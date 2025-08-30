MLS Week 30: Charlotte wins at New England, Austin beats San Jose

Week 30 of the 2025 MLS season started at BMO Stadium, where Toronto drew 1-1 at home with Montreal. Dante Sealy put Montreal up in the 83rd and Jonathan Osorio equalized for Toronto in the 88th minute.

The Red Bulls drew 0-0 at home with Columbus. The Red Bulls put four shots on goal to one for the Crew. “This is a game sometimes like this when we had one big chance that we have to score, we know that – we didn’t do it,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “At this type of moment, this is a playoff game. We tried to attack, but also, they are in a position that is really aggressive and, they did a really good job on that. It could happen. I think that we had the opportunity to score, and we didn’t do it.”

DC United won 2-1 at NYCFC after falling behind to a Justin Haak goal in the 19th. DC’s Gabriel Pirani equalized in the 43rd and scored again in the 77th minute. “It’s a competition, and we only got one point out of three games,” NYCFC coach Pascal Jansen. “In all three games, there is something that’s alike: we have a lot of possession, but we get punished for small errors. That was the case today.”

Charlotte won 2-1 at New England, taking the lead from a Brandt Bronico goal in the 12th. Ignatius Gagano equalized for the Revolution in the 24th. Charlotte retook the lead from an Idan Toklomati goal in the 87th minute.

“This is part of football,” New England defender Ilay Feingold said. “Sometimes, we play well and we lose. It’s unlucky, but again we needed three points. We know that. Hopefully, we can keep our level because our level is good. In my opinion, we played really well today. But three points is the most important thing, no matter how we play.”

Philadelphia shutout FC Cincinnati 1-0 on the road. Bruno Damiani scored the Union’s goal in the 49th. Philadelphia finished a man down when Olwethu Makhanya saw red in the 60th minute.

“It’s a tough stretch, tough moment for the group right now,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Results, performances, I know it’s below our standard, and we’ll continue to work to try to fight through it. I know the disappointment is there with these players, with the fans, and that’s the way it should be. We’re not getting it done at the moment.”

Austin beat San Jose 3-1 at home, going ahead from an Osman Bukari goal in the 12th. Myrto Uzuni doubled the Austin lead in the 33rd. San Jose’s Daniel Munie pulled a goal back in the 53rd, but the Earthquakes gave up an own-goal in the 77th minute.

“Hopefully we can be better,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “We gave away easily two goals today. The second and third goals are disgraceful. That has to be on me as the coach of this team. Give Austin credit, they capitalize on those mistakes…. The mistakes we made today are not going to position us to win games or get a point.”

Minnesota drew 1-1 at home with Portland. After giving up an own goal in the 79th, Robin Lod equalized for United in the 85th minute. “I think if you look at the game it’s probably fair,” Minnesota midfielder Wil Trapp said. “They’re just good in transition and I think even the goal they scored was probably the worst chance of all the ones they had. They’re a tricky team and I think for us we’re obviously disappointed not to win, but it feels probably fair.”

Atlanta won 1-0 at Nashville on a Ronald Hernandez goal in the 24th minute. “A lot of emotions, a lot of positive emotions,” Atlanta defender Ronald Hernandez said. “We have been working very hard to get the results, but unfortunately it’s been tough for us. Very unlucky sometimes. But, we never give up and it feels really nice to get the win.”

Sporting Kansas City beat Colorado 4-2 at home, taking the lead from a Dejan Joveljic goal in the 4th. Colorado had a penalty saved in the 17th, equalizing from a Rafael Navarro goal in the 22nd. Keegan Rosenberry put the Rapids up in the 31st. Daniel Salloi equalized for Sporting KC in the 73rd, Mason Toye gave them the lead in the 75th, and Joveljic scored again in the 81st minute.

“I think we can do a better job of managing the game, seeing the game out, being a little bit more mature, to see what the game needs, and that’s everybody,” Rosenberry said. “It’s on leadership, myself included, but it’s everybody recognizing how we can take the sting out of the game, some would say. It’s frustrating.”

Week 30 ended in St Louis, where the Dynamo won 3-2. Ezequiel Ponce opened the scoring for Houston in the 20th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 50th, and Duane Holmes scored in the 72nd. Eduard Lowen scored for St Louis in the 86th and Mykhi Joyner scored in the 89th minute.

Sunday has the 3rd-place game and final of the 2025 Leagues Cup.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com