The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 62nd for Fulham’s 1-1 home draw with Manchester United. An own-goal put Manchester United up in the 58th with Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe equalizing in the 73rd minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at home with Nottingham Forest. Ismaila Sarr put Palace up in the 37th and Forest equalized in the 57th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 66th for Leeds United’s 5-0 loss at Arsenal. Leeds fell behind in the 34th with Arsenal adding to their lead in the 56th, a minute into first-half stoppage time, the 48th, and converting a penalty five minutes into stoppage time. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 88th for Bournemouth’s 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton. Marcus Tavernier scored Bournemouth’s goal in the 4th. Wolverhampton played a man down from the 49th. Adams saw yellow in the 58th minute.

George Campbell’s West Brom drew 1-1 at home with Portsmouth in the Championship. Michael Johnston put West Brom up in the 26th and Portsmouth equalized in the 56th. Campbell saw yellow in the 7th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Josh Sargent’s Norwich City 2-1 away. Finn Azaz opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in the 43rd and Morris assisted on Tommy Conway’s goal in the 45th. Norwich’s Jacob Wright saw red in the 58th, and Sargent scored in the 85th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 79th for Coventry City’s 7-1 home win over QPR. Wright opened the scoring in the 12th, Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Jack Rudoni scored in the 35th. Wright made it 4-0 in the 37th with Rudoni scoring again in the 43rd and Victor Torp adding goals in the 47th and 66th minutes. QPR scored a minute into stoppage time.

Damion Downs subbed on at halftime for Southampton’s 2-1 home loss to Stoke City. Southampton fell behind in the 54th. Stoke City saw red in the 59th and doubled their lead in the 75th. Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored for Southampton in the 79th minute. Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 at Wrexham, trailing from goals in the 15th and 31st. Barry Bannan pulled a goal back for Sheffield Wednesday in the 63rd and Bailey Cadamarteri equalized in the 81st minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on for Huddersfield Town in the 84th in their 1-0 home win over Stevenage Borough in League One. Alfie May scored for Huddersfield in the 66th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln won 1-0 at Lenny Maloney’s Mainz in the Bundesliga.. Maloney subbed on in the 65th and Hansen subbed out in the 67th. Mainz’s Paul Nebel saw red in the 60th. Marius Bulter scored Koln’s goal in the 90th. Hansen saw yellow in the 27th minute. Down a goal from the 34th, Andreas Hountondji equalized for St Pauli in the 50th. Dortmund retook the lead in the 67th and scored again in the 74th. Playing a man up from the 85th, Daniel Sinani converted a St Pauli penalty in the 86th and Eric Smith equalized in the 89th minute.

James Sands subbed out in the 87th for St Pauli’s 3-3 home draw with Borussia Dortmund. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at home with Hamburg. Scally saw yellow in the 85th minute.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel won 2-0 at Julian Green’s Furth in the 2.Bundesliga. Green subbed out in the 76th. Jonas Therkelsen put Holstein Kiel up in the 31st and Tolkin scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 89th for Juventus in their 2-0 home win over Parma. Jonathan David opened the scoring for Juventus in the 59th. Juve played a man down from the 83rd when Andrea Cambiaso saw red. Dusan Vlahovic doubled their lead in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan lost 2-1 at home to Cremonese in Serie A. Trailing from the 29th, Strahinja Pavlovic equalized for AC Milan a minute into stoppage time. Cremonese scored again in the 61st minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia beat Bari 2-1 at home. Bjarki Bjarkason opened the scoring for Venezia in the 9th and Bari equalized in the 26th. Alfred Duncan put Venezia up for good in the 43rd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 79th for Reggiana’s 2-1 loss at Palermo in Serie B. Down a goal from the 38th, Elayis Tavsan equalized for Reggiana in the 62nd. Palermo retook the lead in the 64th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 68th for Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 home draw with Elche in La Liga. Atletico Madrid’s Andrew Sorloth scored in the 8th and Elche equalized in the 15th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon beat Metz 3-0 at home with Malick Fofana opening the scoring in the 25th. Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso doubled the lead in the 30th and Adam Karabec scored in the 83rd minute.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 63rd for Marseille’s 5-2 home win over Paris FC. Mason Greenwood put Marseille up from a penalty in the 18th and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead in the 24th. Paris FC pulled a goal back in the 28th and equalized in the 58th. Aubameyang scored again in the 73rd. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added to the Marseille lead in the 81st and Robinio Vaz finished off the scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Folarin Balogun’s AS Monaco lost 1-0 at Lille, with Lille scoring a minute into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse shutout Brest 2-0 at home. Frank Magri scored the Toulouse goals in the 52nd and 65th minutes.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 3-0 at home to Cercle Brugge in the Jupiler League. Cercle Brugge took the lead in the 14th, adding goals in the 45th and three minutes into stoppage time.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Groningen 4-2 at home in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on in the 86th minute. Guus Til put PSV up in the 32nd with Groningen equalizing in the 39th. PSV retook the lead from an Esmir Bajraktarevic goal in the 46th with Dest assisting, Ruben van Bommel doubled it in the 49th, and Bajraktarevic scored again in the 66th. Groningen pulled a goal back in the 87th minute.

Taylor Booth subbed out in the 70th for FC Twente’s 2-1 win at Heerenveen. Daan Rots scored for Twente in the 12th and Naci Unuvar added a goal in the 84th. Heerenveen scored four minutes into stoppage time and saw red three minutes later. Booth saw yellow in the 68th minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 87th for LASK’s 3-0 loss at Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. LASK fell behind in the 24th and Red Bull doubled their lead in the 31st. LASK’s Sascha Horvath saw red in the 35th. Red Bull finished off the scoring in the 82nd. Bello saw yellow in the 36th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 1-1 at Altach. Trailing from the 11th, Grazer AK’s Daniel Maderner equalized in the 17th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 61st for Sonderjyske’s 2-0 home win over Brondby in the Superliga. Daniel Gretarsson put Sonderjyske up in the 48th and Lirim Qamili doubled the lead in the 81st minute. Jonathan Amon subbed on in the 84th for Velje BK’s 1-0 loss at AGF to a 7th minute goal.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 77th for Valur’s 1-0 loss to Vestri in the Icelandic Football Cup final. Vestri scored in the 24th minute at the Laugardalsvollur.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 84th for Asteras Tripolis in their 1-0 loss at Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Olympiacos scored three and seven minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 73rd for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-0 home win over Maccabi Bnei Reineh in the Israeli Premier League. Dorde Jovanovic opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa in the 28th, Dolev Haziza converted a penalty in the 51st, and Trivante Stewart made it 3-0 in the 69th. Matias Nahuel finished off the Maccabi Haifa goals in the 77th minute.

Joe Corona’s Tijuana drew 3-3 at home with Cade Cowell and Richy Ledezma’s Chivas in Liga MX. Ledezma subbed out in the 4th with an injury and Cowell subbed on at halftime. Corona subbed on in the 80th for Tijuana. Gilberto Mora put Tijuana up in the 5th, Frank Boya doubled the lead in the 50th, and Mora scored again in the 64th. Armando Gonzalez pulled a goal back for Chivas in the 74th, Efran Alvarez scored in the 84th, and Roberto Alvarado equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 81st for Club America’s 4-2 win at Atlas. Brian Rodriguez converted a Club America penalty in the 21st. Atlas equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time and went ahead in the 49th. Alvaro Fidalgo leveled the score for Club America in the 73rd. Playing a man up from an Atlas red card in the 82nd, Allan Saint-Maximin put Club America up in the 89th and Victor Davila extended their lead six minutes into stoppage time. Zendejas saw yellow in the 77th minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato lost 4-0 at Atlante in the Liga de Expansion. Atlante converted a penalty in the 11th and added goals in the 13th, 34th, and 47th. Alvarado saw yellow in the 74th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 73rd for Huracan’s 1-1 draw at Union de Santa Fe in the Torneo Betano. Miljevic assisted on Hugo Nervo’s goal in the 43rd and Union de Santa Fe equalized in the 51st minute.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Portsmouth 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Swansea City 1), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County 1 – Bristol City 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – Heidenheim 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 4 – Werder Bremen 1), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 0 – Hamburg 0), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 1 – Hoffenheim 2), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 2 – Viktoria Koln 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 3 – Livingston 0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – Cremonese 2), Marco Farfan (Tigres 2 – Mazatlan 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Trinidense 3)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

African Nations Championship on beIN Sport: Madagascar vs Sudan at 10:30am. UEFA Champions League qualifying on TUDN: Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt at 3pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Cartagines vs Independiente at 10pm ET.

Photo by Paul Chesterton – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com