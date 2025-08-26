USMNT Players Abroad: Celtic exits Champions League, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday advance in League Cup

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Champions League playoff round, where Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic exited the UEFA Champions League 3-2 on penalties after drawing 0-0 at Kairat Almaty and by the same score on aggregate. Celtic failed to convert in rounds one, two, and three, while Kairat didn’t score in round one. Celtic drops to the Europa League league phase.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 74th for Bournemouth’s 2-0 home loss to Brentford in the League Cup second round. Brentford scored in the 34th and 65th. Bournemouth’s Julian Araujo saw red a minute into stoppage time. Damion Downs subbed on in the 72nd for Southampton’s 3-0 win at Norwich City. Cameron Archer opened the scoring for Southampton in the 42nd, Ryan Fraser doubled the lead in the 62nd, and Kuryu Matsuki added a goal in the 81st minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Huddersfield Town advanced 6-5 at Sunderland after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Leo Castledine put Huddersfield up in the 9th and Sunderland equalized in the 84th. Huddersfield went six-for-six from the penalty spot with Gooch scoring in round five. Sunderland didn’t convert in round six.

Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday advanced 3-0 on penalties over Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United after drawing 1-1 in regulation at home. Aaronson subbed out in the 58th. An own-goal put Sheffield Wednesday up in the 63rd and Layden Bogle equalized for Leeds in the 81st minute. Haji Wright subbed on in the 69th for Coventry City’s 2-1 loss at Millwall. Trailing from goals in the 33rd and 76th, Wright converted a Coventry penalty in the 89th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 71st for Valur in their 4-3 home win over Afturelding in the Besta deild. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 35th and 42nd, Orri Omarsson scored for Valur in the 48th and Johannsson equalized in the 56th. Valur went ahead from a Jonatan Jonsson goal in the 60th and Tryggvi Haraldsson extended the lead in the 77th. Afturelding converted a penalty in the 90th minute.

Did Not Play: Auston Trusty (Celtic 0 – Kairat Almaty 0, 2-3 loss on penalties in the Champions League), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County 1 – Burnley 2, League Cup), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Southampton 3, League Cup),

